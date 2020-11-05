Governor Carney Issues Second Revision to Omnibus COVID-19 Order

Modification removes additional restrictions at beach bars

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Governor John Carney on Thursday issued a revision to the omnibus State of Emergency order, removing additional restrictions at bars in Delaware beach communities.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is not over,” said Governor Carney. “While we are easing these outbreak-related restrictions at the beach, Delawareans and visitors should stay vigilant. This virus can cause serious illness, especially among our most vulnerable loved ones, friends, and neighbors. We know what works. Wear a mask in public settings. Avoid gatherings and wash your hands frequently. That will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we head into the winter season.”

On June 30, Governor Carney imposed the additional restrictions in eastern Sussex County establishments after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in beach communities. The additional restrictions are being eased due to the end of the busy summer season, but social distancing guidelines, capacity limits, and other COVID-19 restrictions still apply. This revision to food and drink establishments applies to the following locations:

Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Long Neck, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, West Fenwick Island, Ocean View, Millville and/or the following zip codes: 19966 east of Rt. 24 and Rt. 5; 19945 east of Rt. 17; 19975 east of the intersection of Rts. 20 and 54, and the entirety of 19944, 19967, 19970, 19930, 19971, and 19958.

Governor Carney’s State of Emergency declaration carries the full force and effect of law. Delawareans and visitors also must follow local restrictions in place to limit community spread of COVID-19.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Division of Public Health will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

