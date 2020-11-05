DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: FOREIGN-TRADE ZONE NO. 9’S FIRST ADMINISTRATOR, HOMER A. MAXEY, RECEIVES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Newsroom Posted on Nov 5, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU– Homer A. Maxey, who helped establish Hawai‘i’s Foreign-Trade Zone No. 9 (FTZ9) and was the program’s first administrator was honored by the National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones (NAFTZ) with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Maxey was also instrumental in the establishment of the National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones in 1973 and was elected as the association’s first president from 1973 to 1975.

Erik Autor, President of the National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones said, “In its 47-year history, the NAFTZ has bestowed the lifetime achievement on only four other individuals. As a pioneer in the development of the FTZ program, a founding father of the National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones, and an instrumental figure in economic development through the FTZ program, not just of Hawai‘i, but the country as a whole, it is fitting that we now add Homer A. Maxey to that illustrious list.”

Maxey’s pioneering work included establishing the first oil refinery in the nation to be located in a Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ), the first flour mill to use FTZ procedures to blend bakery mixes for export markets, and the first food processing and canning facility to operate under FTZ procedures with Dole Pineapple. Under Maxey’s lead, FTZ9 also became the first zone in the nation to receive the prestigious President’s “E” Award for excellence in export service, and still serves more companies than any other FTZ in the country.

“Homer was critical in laying the foundation of both the Foreign-Trade Zone program in Hawai’i and the National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones,” said David Sikkink, administrator of Foreign-Trade Zone No.9. “These organizations would not be nearly as strong as they are today without Homer’s forward vision and dedication to the program.”

Information and a video shown at the award presentation on Homer Maxey’s accomplishments can be found on the Foreign-Trade Zone No. 9’s website at: https://www.ftz9.org/about-us/homer-a-maxey/

About Foreign-Trade Zone No. 9 (FTZ):

FTZ9 is a federal program managed by a state agency with the mission of helping Hawai‘i companies import and export as efficiently as possible. FTZ9, located at Pier 2 between downtown Honolulu and Kaka‘ako, offers secure and economical warehousing and inventory control. Importers can take advantage of the FTZ9 to defer, reduce, or even eliminate their import duties. FTZ9 is Hawai‘i’s one-stop-shop for international trade, housing the majority of the State’s customs brokers as well as shipping logistics firms, the U.S. Commercial Service, and other international trade support organizations. U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones allow companies to take advantage of Federal import and export benefits to compete on a level playing field with foreign manufacturers.

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT):

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About The National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones (NAFTZ):

The NAFTZ is the collective voice in advocacy and education for the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zone Program and its membership of over 700 public and private FTZ stakeholders – grantees, operator/user companies, and industry service providers – in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

