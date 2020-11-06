Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual Attention Creates Dropshipping Rewards Utility Token

ERC-20 Token

VATN Dropshipping Rewards Token

Virtual Attention, the all-in-one dropshipping solution, introduces Virtual Attention Token as their platform’s utility token.

with our VATN token being utilized similarly to airline miles and rewards points, it not only has a real world use case, but its function will be understood by those who are not crypto enthusiasts”
— Brandon McGill
BALI, INDONESIA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Attention, the all-in-one dropshipping solution, introduces Virtual Attention Token as their platform’s utility token.

The successful beta launch of the Virtual Attention platform in mid-October increased revenue by over 100% from September to October, generating a monthly total of $11,700.

“The release of our platform increased our ability to scale, and it expedited the timeframe of on-boarding the 1,000+ clients we currently have in our pipeline, without sacrificing the high-quality service our clients have come to expect from us,” explains Brandon McGill, CEO of Virtual Attention.

Today, the company launched its ERC-20 Virtual Attention Token (VATN) based on the Ethereum blockchain.

The utility token will be used similar to airline miles, allowing clients to receive rewards and redeem their VATN for discounted dropshipping services on the platform.

1 VATN = 0.001 ETH
1 ETH = 1,000 VATN

“The crypto community is experiencing a similar hyper-growth phase as it did during this time in 2017, however, there still has not been many real world use cases to invite the broader market into the space."

"We believe with our VATN token being utilized similarly to airline miles and rewards points, it not only has a real world use case, but its function will be understood by those who are not crypto enthusiasts,” McGill adds.

With co-founder and COO Danique Sipkes being from the Netherlands, it has allowed Virtual Attention to form key partnerships with some of the top players in the Dutch and Belgian dropshipping industry.

“We made a conscious effort midway through the development of our platform to shift from the global horizontal approach used by the leading team management & collaboration platforms to focus exclusively on the dropshipping vertical."

"This decision led us to further penetrate the Dutch, Belgian and German markets, where the introduction of our services and utility token has been received extremely well,” concludes Danique.

About Virtual Attention:
Founded in March 2020, the company became a Delaware C Corp at the end of July.
The team is fully remote with the founders located in Bali, Indonesia and other members across the globe in the Netherlands, Poland, USA, Costa Rica, Suriname, UK, Germany and Belgium.

Maria Solyga
Virtual Attention Inc.
Maria@virtualattention.com
