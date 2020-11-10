Performa Helps Businesses Build Customer Loyalty with Customized Merchandise
EINPresswire.com/ -- Building a brand is all about fostering a strong and meaningful relationship with clients. Whether it’s through quality products like a shaker bottle, towel, or a t-shirt, having customized merchandise is the chance to show how much you value them. In return, this creates an authentic experience that resonates with a customer fostering a lasting, loyal relationship with a brand.
“Custom merchandise connects your brand and your customer with a unique experience they can’t find anywhere else,” said Darren Thompson, Co-Founder.
Performa offers a dynamic way to help businesses create lifelong customers. From shaker bottles to cooler bags, apparel, and fitness accessories, Performa offers premium and fully customizable products. Performa’s custom merchandise allows both small and big companies to incorporate their logo onto ordinary fitness items without sacrificing quality or style.
The idea behind Performa is about quality design, yet practical use coupled with strategic branding positioning. Performa’s customizable fitness merchandise is perfect for all gym-goers and fitness lovers who regularly use and carry basic fitness products, like shaker bottles. These products are a cost-effective and powerful way of ensuring that when a client works out - they promote the brand. Additionally, custom merchandise helps to build customer retention. Building a line of custom products gives a business the ability to transform their brand’s ethos into tangible items, items that their customers can touch and feel, and experience.
“The impact of putting your logo on branded merchandise will reverberate through your client’s social and family spheres. As your clients work out and move towards their fitness goals, your brand will become more memorable and likable,” explained Thompson.
Performa is for brands who want to broaden their marketing efforts and connect with their clients without spending a fortune while giving them a product that they love. From different size shaker bottles to fitness accessories, visit https://www.performacustom.com/ to experience the full range.
For more information about Performa and its customizable fitness products, please email sales@performacustom.com.
About Performa:
Driven by the need to help every health and fitness company broaden its marketing efforts, Performa offers high-end customizable fitness items. Taking into account the clients’ colors, message, and mission, Performa carefully integrates their logo onto fitness products - from workout clothes, fitness accessories, and shaker bottles. Every item manufactured by Performa is guaranteed to be strong, practical, and long-lasting so that people proudly use and carry them for their exercise routines.
Darren Thompson
Co-Founder of Performa
