Transforming Corporate Health & Wellbeing!

Moxi is a fun new way to invigorate and transform your workforce, tackling the key facets of staying active and healthy.

We're taking corporate health & wellbeing and turning it on its head. Our revolutionary platform is helping companies flourish and grow with a healthier, happier, more productive workforce.”
— David Fox, Founder & CEO
UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moxi is a revolutionary class-leading health and wellness solution, focusing on improving all the key pillars associated with health and wellbeing. Through our radical new health and wellness platform, we’re championing a healthier community, a happier community, and a more profitable workforce.

Founded by a chartered physiotherapist, with vast experience in managing corporate health and wellness. Moxi is able to be concise, by working closely with our clients to hone in to improve specific areas with high attrition, high rate of musculoskeletal injuries, sickness, presenteeism, absenteeism, and more.

The Moxi platform works seamlessly with smartphone technology, as well as wearable technology, meaning we have integrated class-leading features. One unique feature is our pocket physiotherapist tool enabling the user to report an injury and have access to a chartered physiotherapist. We have included a bespoke exercise library including workouts, stretches, Yoga plans, rehabilitation plans, and more. Moxi has an intuitive leaderboards and challenges feature which promotes all facets of health and wellness. After listening to our clients, we have also added more features such as weight management tools, simplified calorie counting features, a smart feed and many more which work to improve health and wellbeing.

Using the Moxi platform in conjunction with our wealth of clinical experience, we create a bespoke goal centre approach to improve many key points, including the direct costs related to sickness, the indirect costs related to sickness such as presenteeism, employee satisfaction, and more. Our chartered physiotherapist is able to come to the place of work, and design and plan a bespoke solution to incorporate into the Moxi platform. This ensuring we can be as goal targeted as possible, which in turn results in the best possible outcomes.

Moxi is transforming how corporations view health and wellbeing, and we're excited to positively impact business on a mass scale! Want to find out more, check us out and get in touch!

Moxi!

