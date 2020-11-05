Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,663 in the last 365 days.

RELEASE: OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION ANNOUNCES $14M HONDA SETTLEMENT

Posted on Nov 5, 2020 in News Releases, OCP

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN DIRECTOR

STEPHEN H. LEVINS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 5, 2020

Office of Consumer Protection Announces $14M Honda Settlement

 Portion of Settlement Earmarked to Support Housing Assistance Efforts

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) on behalf of the State of Hawaii today announced a $14 million settlement with American Honda Motor Co. and its affiliates (Honda) over allegations that Honda did not disclose safety issues related to defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S., including Hawaii. The settlement will be used to benefit Hawaii consumers, and the department is seeking to especially help renters in distress as a result of the pandemic.

Hawaii made national headlines in May 2016, when it led the way and became the first state to file a lawsuit against Honda and Takata, the manufacturer of the faulty airbag systems that could explode, posing grave, and potentially fatal, dangers to the cars’ occupants. The State alleged that Honda used ammonium nitrate propelled airbags despite information that ammonium nitrate, a chemical principally used to propel rockets and for mining and demolition, was volatile and unpredictable. This is especially true in hot and humid climates like in Hawaii, where temperature changes and moisture can accelerate the breakdown of the chemical propellant and cause it to explode.

Hawaii previously settled with Takata while the company was in bankruptcy, along with two other jurisdictions, for nearly $7 million.

“The State of Hawaii initiated this case against Honda because we believe that it failed to tell Hawaii consumers about the potential dangers of the airbags in Honda vehicles. The resolution of this matter goes a long way in holding Honda responsible for ensuring that Hawaii consumers will be provided vehicles with airbags that protects its occupants in the event of an accident in the safest possible manner,” said Stephen Levins, OCP Executive Director.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) required automakers to prioritize the recall of affected vehicles in Hawaii along with other jurisdictions with high heat and humidity. To date, Honda recalled approximately 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles with the defective airbags, including tens of thousands in Hawaii.

OCP urges all consumers to determine if they need to replace their airbags by checking NHTSA’s website at https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/takata-recall-spotlight.

The airbags, made by major parts supplier Takata, were installed in cars mostly from model years 2002 through 2015. Some of those airbags could deploy explosively, injuring or even killing car occupants. To date, there have been 17 deaths and more than 200 injuries in the U.S.

While the settlement resolves Hawaii’s claims against Honda, the State will continue to pursue its separate lawsuit against three other automakers related to the Takata airbags. Assisting OCP in the litigation is the Honolulu law firm of Cronin, Fried, Sekiya, Kekina & Fairbanks and the Washington, D.C. office of Motley Rice.

# # #

Media Contact: Jayson Horiuchi Communications Officer Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Email: [email protected] Phone: (808) 586-7582

You just read:

RELEASE: OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION ANNOUNCES $14M HONDA SETTLEMENT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.