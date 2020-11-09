Austin American-Statesman Names OpenSymmetry as a 2020 Top Workplace
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, global sales performance management consulting firm OpenSymmetry is recognized as a 2020 Top Workplace
Our team members bring their best every day to preserve the OS culture and standard of excellence in our work,”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenSymmetry, a global sales performance management consulting firm, was recognized by the Austin American-Statesman as a 2020 Top Workplace.
— Anthony Hutchins, CEO, OpenSymmetry
Working with employee engagement and culture experts at Energage, the Austin American-Statesman’s list is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and keeping the best talent. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey, uniquely measuring 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”
“It is our people who truly make OpenSymmetry a Top Workplace,” says Anthony Hutchins, CEO of OpenSymmetry. “Our team members bring their best every day to preserve the OS culture and standard of excellence in our work, and I have seen that hold true even in the ways I have seen individuals rise up to adjust to the new daily realities of the current circumstances. I am deeply grateful to work with such genuine and dedicated people each day.”
Established in 2004, OpenSymmetry is a leading consulting firm with a focus on implementing sales compensation tools. OpenSymmetry partners with industry-recognized technology vendors including Anaplan, Oracle, SAP, Varicent, and Xactly. OpenSymmetry’s core values include teamwork, respect, community, genuine, and innovation.
The 2020 Austin American-Statesman Top Workplace Awards assessed applicants on a collection of multiple-choice, scaled, and open-ended items, and several Austin-area companies were featured on this prominent list by size and category.
###
About OpenSymmetry
OpenSymmetry is a global consulting company that specializes in the planning, implementation, and optimization of sales performance management (SPM) solutions supported by the industry’s leading technology suppliers. Since 2004, OpenSymmetry has enabled its customers, ranging in size and industry, to achieve greater operational efficiency and get better sales results. For more information, please visit opensymmetry.com.
About Energage
Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com.
Jennifer Watson
OpenSymmetry
+1 817-229-4403
Jennifer.Watson@OpenSymmetry.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn