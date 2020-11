FINAL DAYS TO DONATE YOUR USED LAPTOP

Vanessa Rizzo donating laptop at Café Roma drop-off location

For underserved families to San Luis Coastal Education Foundation and StandStrong

The laptop drive has been going well to date, but we have not reached our goal yet. Please help us hit the goal, so we can support the community need for laptops.” — Andrew Brown, Lodge Master at King David’s Lodge

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- King David’s Masonic Lodge is making a final push to receive donated laptops for San Luis Coastal Education Foundation and StandStrong. The Laptop Drive, which runs through November 8th, is designed to provide help to less fortunate children and families in addressing the online education challenges.“The laptop drive has been going well to date, but we have not reached our goal yet,” said Andrew Brown, Lodge Master at King David’s Lodge. “Please help us hit the goal, so we can support the community need for laptops.”Why donateVanessa Rizzo, Broker Associate with Windermere Central Coast Real Estate, explains why she donated her laptop “I have three children that have been part of San Luis Coastal Unified School District. I have witnessed the difficulties of transitioning to online learning. I could not imagine having to go through that without the computer tools needed.”How to DonateThere is still time to donate. If you have an old laptop gathering dust, donate it. It not only will help our community, but King David’s Lodge will also provide you with a donation receipt for tax purposes, refurbish and remove any existing data or programs.To donate: 1. Drop-off your laptop in San Luis Obispo at Café Roma, or Central Coast Surfboards, or in Morro Bay at Sunshine Health Foods; or 2. For pick-up email kf6pbl@hotmail.com. 3. Cash donation will be accepted online at www.slcef.org/heroes , or by check payable to “San Luis Coastal Education Foundation” with a note in the memo line “Laptop Drive” and send to 1500 Lizzie Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.