Live Chat Software Market Worth to Reach $997 Million by 2023, Exclusive Report
North America is expected to dominate the global live chat software market during the forecast period.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global live chat software market was valued at $590 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $997 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the others segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the live chat software market. Continuous increase in popularity of live chat, growth in need to improve customer relationship management (CRM), and advantages of live chat software over conventional customer support drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as continuous increase in demand for web mobile self-services and lack of standardization hamper the live chat software market growth to a certain extent.
Summary of Live Chat Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/live-chat-software-market
North America dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for live chat software from number of industries to provide real time communication. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Do Enquiry for Sample Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4391
The global live chat software market was led by the customer service live chat system segment in 2016, and the segment is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the growth in adoption of live chat software by many website providers of the different market.
In 2016, the global market was dominated by the others segment, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in adoption of live chat software to improve customer relationship management in the industry.
Many companies integrate their customer relationship management tool with live chat software to improve user experience for existing customers and potential leads. It helps them to keep history of an individual's chats with the company, their account information and recent purchases, which can expedite troubleshooting and problem solving, which is essentially important when a customer is dissatisfied with the services. Use of live chat software improves customer relationship management by addressing issues quickly and deftly. This in turn boosts satisfaction and improves retention rates by saving money of the organization and protecting its customer base.
For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4391
KEY FINDINGS OF THE LIVE CHAT SOFTWARE MARKET STUDY:
• The customer service live chat system segment is expected to exhibit significant increase in the global live chat software market size during the forecast period.
• In 2016, the others segment accounted for the highest revenue among the other end user in the industry.
• North America region generated the highest revenue in 2016.
• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key players operating in the live chat software market that are profiled in the report include LogMeIn, Inc., LivePerson, Inc., Zendesk Inc., SnapEngage LLC, Livechat, Inc., Olark, Kayako, Inc., Freshdesk, Inc., Woopra, Inc., and Provide Support LLC.
Similar Reports:
Automation as a Service Market Expected to Reach $12.36 Billion by 2026
SaaS-based SCM Market Expected to Reach $9,420 Million by 2023
Enterprise Performance Management Market Expected to Reach $12,562 Mn 2025
AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research