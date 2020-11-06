Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on Transaction for Rontex America, Inc.
Rontex America, Inc. is pleased to announce its sale to Jones Family of Companies, Inc. of Humboldt, Tennesee.
We appreciate the opportunity to have worked with the Rontex team and we look forward to following the Company as it embarks on this new and exciting chapter.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, US, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rontex America, Inc. (Rontex) is pleased to announce its sale to the Jones Family of Companies, Inc. (Jones Family). Atlantic Management Company, Inc. (Atlantic) served as financial advisor to Rontex.
— Cory Melnick, Atlantic Management Company, Inc.
Rontex was founded in 1970 as a tubular felt manufacturing firm. In 1992, Craig Haley became President of the Company and transitioned the business into an independent needle punch, nonwoven roll goods manufacturer providing technical nonwoven products to various industries, including the automotive, marine, and other transportation markets. The Company prides itself on its ability to provide innovative nonwoven textile solutions to its customers with its highly experienced staff and full range of prototype, preproduction, and production equipment.
Rontex’s Chief Executive Officer, Craig Haley, commented, “Atlantic Management offered the best representation and counsel imaginable. The team’s knowledge, honesty, and persistence drove the transaction to a very successful conclusion during a period of much economic uncertainty.”
The Jones Family is a third generation family business originally founded in 1936 as a yard spinning company. Over time, the spinning operation produced yarn products for wet mopping, dry mopping, and specialty cleaning applications. In 1981, the Jones Family expanded into nonwovens manufacturing, servicing primarily the bedding and mattresses industry. The Jones Family boasts manufacturing facilities nationwide in Humboldt, Tennessee, Morristown, Tennessee, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Atlantic is a Portsmouth, NH and New Orleans, LA based financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies. Our over 51-year company history is reflected in our experienced professional staff and diverse client list, which includes virtually every industry from manufacturing to emerging high-tech disciplines, as well as retail, wholesale and business services.
