Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC will be Exhibiting Virtually at the 2020 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair

Super Brush LLC 800 Worcester St Springfield, MA 01151

Super Brush Foam Swabs

Foam Swabs

Wide-range of foam swabs

US-based Super Brush LLC will be exhibiting virtually at this year's COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 16th-19th, 2020.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based Super Brush LLC will be exhibiting virtually at this year's COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 16th-19th, 2020. COMPAMED is held parallel with the MEDICA tradeshow. COMPAMED is the world-leading information and communication platform for suppliers of the medical technology industry, which will take place entirely online this year.

The team will show some of Super Brush’s 3,000+ lint-free, durable foam swabs that have provided critical solutions to cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian and additive manufacturing industries.

Super Brush offers extensive experience necessary to design a foam swab to meet specific kit, package, or application requirements. Their swabs are engineered with no adhesives, so they will not contaminate fluid being applied. In addition, each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.

Super Brush can customize their swabs with:

• Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft, or coarse
• Overall-lengths ranging from 50 millimeters (mm) to over 2.5 meters
• Specified fluid delivery capacity
• Mitts as small as 1.7mm in diameter
• Colored handles for branding opportunities

For more information on the virtual 2020 COMPAMED/Medica International Trade Fair, please visit our virtual booth at https://virtual.compamed-tradefair.com or visit with Super Brush on the web at www.superbrush.com, or by email sales@superbrush.com.

For customized swab needs, talk with the team at development@superbrush.com.

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

