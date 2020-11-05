UnderGents Bets on Comfort
As many underwear brands shifted into performance (which means compression) UnderGents is expanding its line of products focused on comfort for menSCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnderGents is expanding its line of Swagger lounge wear and Inspirato men’s underwear. UnderGents, a fast growing direct-to-consumer men’s underwear brand, is introducing new offerings just in time for holiday shopping in November/December 2020. The UnderGents Swagger Lounge Wear collection, which was UnderGents first expansion beyond underwear basics, sold out during its initial launch in December 2019, and production reorders have sold out twice during the Covid pandemic over the past seven months. Men are migrating to increased comfort and casual wear while being (& working) at home more the past six months. For the 2020 holiday season, UnderGents is adding a heather grey lounge wear set to its existing black & navy offerings. The men’s brand is also expanding color options for the 6” leg boxer brief (with horizontal quick draw fly), the 4.5” leg (over-the-top flyless) boxer brief, as well as the Inspirato (Feeling Free Relaxed Fit) Boxer Short. “We receive many messages and requests from our customers asking when we will add more color options in their favorite underwear styles, and we want to continue expanding with more options and products men tell us they love,” said Billy Barba, Founder & CEO of UnderGents.
While many men’s underwear brands shifted into performance underwear over the past 5 years, UnderGents, a new entrant in the men’s underwear category, launched with a primary focus on comfort. Mr. Barba said, “we noticed a large void in the category, as many underwear brands were developing and marketing men’s underwear for performance. These items generally featured slimmer legs and a high percentage of elastic that squeeze the legs.” Barba continued, “personally, as a middle-of-the-pack amateur endurance athlete, I found these items had me feeling like I was wearing compression bike shorts all day long. Adding to that, a little weight gain as I aged, those products had me feeling hot & uncomfortable underneath all the time. I wanted to pull on a pair of underwear that felt good and was comforting. When we started talking to other men, we found most men wanted a more comfortable alternative.” UnderGents points to the fact that only 20% of men are satisfied in their underwear comfort, and how that is comparable to the low approval rating of Congress. It’s clear men have an overwhelming desire for more comfortable underwear. UnderGents developed its line of men’s underwear with a comfort-first focus versus the mega brands focus on low cost and volume. All of UnderGents’ current line of products feature UnderGents’ CloudSoft® micro-modal with a low percentage of elastic so the products skim the leg and allow stretch without too much squeeze & compression. The CloudSoft micro modal has been shown to be multiple times cooler and softer than cotton & polyester. UnderGents’ CloudSoft micro modal is ecofriendly and sustainably sourced. Keeping men cooler underneath increases comfort and reduces heat and moisture buildup. In addition, UnderGents men’s underwear are designed to skim the leg and move with you. Other brands’ tactics of making the legs thin and using high levels of elastic create pressure and squeeze the legs and body pulling against movement. While men want performance underwear when playing sports and working out, UnderGents believes men want to feel cool and comfortable the rest of the day & night. Underwear is something most men wear 23 hours a day and UnderGents believes they should be as comfortable as possible. “While there are things in life that can be uncomfortable, there is no reason your underwear has to be.” To date, UnderGents is realizing success with a comfort-first approach and continues to realize very high levels of year-over-year growth. While UnderGents is not the largest player in the men’s underwear category, the Company cares about men’s comfort (for every sized man) as the primary consideration in all products. Not many small brands can or will offer a comfort guarantee where you can be refunded if you do not find your 1st pair comfortable. UnderGents also points out that the products they advertise are what you will receive, and they do not advertise a premium version of their product, and then switch you into a promotion featuring an item with a lesser quality fabric and construction. The bet on comfort is paying off as UnderGents has begun getting noticed by trend setters and countless news and media organizations with glowing reviews of UnderGents comfort.
About UnderGents:
UnderGents is engaged in the development and marketing of comfortable men’s underwear & lifestyle products. UnderGents was developed as the 3rd wave in men’s underwear with a focus on ultra-soft and cooling comfort first. UnderGents is insuring the items worn closest to men’s bodies are the most comfortable items they wear. UnderGents offers a full line of men’s underwear styles including boxer briefs, boxer shorts, briefs, & lounge wear (a style for every type of man and every sized man). With unwavering focus on comfortable function and style UnderGents have been called the most comfortable underwear in the world. UnderGents markets and primarily sells directly to consumers and is expanding into to select brick and mortar retailers. For additional information, visit www.undergents.com or contact Billy Barba, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, at billy@undergents.com. UnderGents is based in Scottsdale, AZ; where cooling comfortable men’s underwear is as important as ice water in July.
