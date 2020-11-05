Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ancient Ortodox Catholic Church (AOCC) elects new Vicar General and DWCN Chairman

Archbishop Mar Dawad current Vicar General resigns and Holy Synod elect new Vicar General , Bishop Anthony Webster, Bishop John-Mark the new Chairman of DWCN.

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANCIENT ORTHODOX CATHOLIC CHURCH ( AOCC)
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AXIOS AXIOS AXIOS
AOCC ELECTS A NEW VICAR GENERAL +Bishop Anthony Webster and commissioned +Bishop John-Mark as Chairman of the Domestic Worship Communities Network (DWCN).
The new Metropolitan +Archbishop Cyril-Mark moves forward in advancing the near-term goals of the Ancient Orthodox Catholic Church (AOCC). AOCC is now the descendant of the Ecumenical Canonical Orthodox Church Worldwide (ECOCW) WHICH IS THE DIRECT BLOOD DESCENDANT OF THE American Orthodox catholic Church chartered in 1927 by Metropolitan Platon and later led by Ftimios Ofiesh of Brooklyn, New York and eventually recognized as the Holy Eastern Orthodox Catholic and Apostolic Church of North America. +Bishop Anthony Webster, the incoming Vicar General and the new Chairman of the Domestic Worship Communities Network (DWCN) has a long history of working with the Metropolitan.

Bishop Anthony Webster
St Agape Orthodox Church
+1 703-598-9435
email us here

