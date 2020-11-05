Healthy Parks Healthy Person Advisory Board Announced

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) have announced 16 leaders in health and wellness, technology and community development as its inaugural advisory board for the Healthy Parks Healthy Person initiative.

Healthy Parks Healthy Person is a collaboration between Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee Department of Health that encourages physical activity in any of the state’s parks. The program has an app that allows Tennesseans to log their activities at parks in exchange for points that can be redeemed for rewards.

“We are grateful to these Tennesseans who are offering their talent and expertise to the Healthy Parks Healthy Person advisory board,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “Getting outdoors is important for physical and mental health, and we look forward to what the board can bring to this important program.”

“We are excited about gathering such a dynamic group of statewide leaders from the business and industry, non-profit, government, and community sectors to advance Healthy Parks Healthy Person, as we seek to improve health outcomes for all Tennesseans,” Stacey Levine, program administrator for Healthy Parks Healthy Person, said.

Members of the advisory board are:

Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner, Parks and Conservation, TDEC

Michael Robertson, director of operations, Tennessee State Parks, TDEC

Leslie Meehan, director, Office of Primary Prevention, Tennessee Department of Health

Ryan Jenkins, manager, Henry Horton State Park

State Sen. Rusty Crowe, chairman, Senate Health and Welfare Committee

State Rep. Esther Helton, East Ridge, vice chair, House Health Committee

State Rep. Sam Whitson, Franklin, member, House Health Committee

Herb Lance, director of health and safety, Nike

Amy Atkinson, partner and founder, Amy Atkinson Communications

Justin Maierhofer, vice president of external affairs, Tennessee Valley Authority

Dr. Katherine Gregory, pediatrician, Monroe Carell Jr. Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

Dr. Marc Watkins, chief medical officer, Kroger Health

Candi Rawlins, executive director, Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association

Dr. Eugene Fitzhugh, associate professor of physical activity epidemiology, UT-Knoxville

Sheldon Grizzle, partner, Thousand Hills Company

Chris Sanders, community activist, former National Football League wide receiver