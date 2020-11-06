Carolina Liquid Chemistries Remains Deep in the Fight Against COVID-19

Point-of-Care (POC)/Waived/Fingerstick, FDA Emergency Use Authorized Fastep® COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device by Assure Tech
Carolina Liquid Chemistries is Proud to Announce Continued Success in the Fight Against COVID-19 with SDVOSB Partner Maness Veteran Medical
Since the start of this pandemic, my mission has been to provide the highest quality testing available.”
— Patti Shugart, COO
GREENSBORO, NC, USA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent months, Carolina Liquid Chemistries (CLC) has gained authorization to distribute the point-of-care (POC)/waived/fingerstick Fastep COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device by Assure Tech. (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. Now, any Point of Care setting operating under a CLIA Certificate of Waiver has access to this test, with results in 15 minutes. This opens up the ability for millions more to get tested and tested quickly from a blood specimen, and aids in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection. Carolina Liquid Chemistries has served the laboratory community for over 25 years. As COO of CLC, Patti Shugart's mission since the onset of COVID-19 has been getting high quality COVID-19 testing products out as quickly as possible to combat this novel virus, while strictly adhering to all FDA protocol.
CLC's exclusive SDVOSB (Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business) Maness Veteran Medical, is ensuring the VA and DOD have access to this high quality test. We have 300k tests in stock at this time!
For more information regarding the Emergency Use Authorization and Fast Facts please click the link below.
