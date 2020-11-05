Slinger Bag Expands Into Asia-Pacific

/EIN News/ -- Slinger Bag enters into distribution deal with Singapore-based Tennis Bot

BALTIMORE, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), the innovation-based sports brand focused on game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced an exclusive five year distribution agreement with Tennis Bot Pte Ltd.

Tennis Bot is a leading provider of innovative experiences for tennis players who want to improve their game and have more fun on the court. Although the Slinger Distribution agreement is solely focused on Singapore, Tennis Bot as a company has expanded across the Asia-Pacific Region and now serves customers in multiple different countries.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Tennis Bot will be exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag tennis product in Singapore, and consumer sales of Slinger Bag in Singapore will commence by mid-December 2020.

Tennis is the third most popular sport in Singapore, and the potential of Slinger Bag in the market is not lost on Tennis Bot’s Founder, Greg Experton, “Tennis Bot is anchored by a passion and commitment to bring leading innovative tennis products to tennis players in Singapore. Slinger Bag perfectly aligns with our mission - it is the most exciting product we have come across in recent years and we are honored to be appointed exclusive Distributor for Singapore.

“Simple to operate, easy to carry, and positioned at a very attractive price point, it is a compelling product that opens new training possibilities and will help more Singaporeans discover the pleasure and benefits of playing tennis”.

Tennis Bot is a leading e-tailer that specializes in distributing innovative products and services. It prides itself on relentlessly focussing on addressing the needs of tennis players by building a portfolio of carefully selected and differentiated brands. Tennis Bot’s team of passionate players combine technical expertise and acclaimed customer service to provide a unique experience to tennis enthusiasts in the region.

Slinger Bag has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread critical acclaim in the process. The product has quickly achieved distribution via a partner network on every continent and has surpassed order forecasts worldwide.

“Tennis Bot is uniquely positioned in Singapore to provide Slinger Bag with the right platform to target the Singaporean tennis market. Their team has the right attitude and dynamic and really gets the value of the Slinger Bag proposition. We are delighted to be partnering with them.” says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “I believe Tennis Bot will be an important component of Slinger Bag’s increasing global momentum and an important part of our rapidly global expansion.”

Tennis enthusiasts in Singapore wanting to purchase Slinger Bag can pre-register their interest using this form to be exclusively notified when sales are open.

To find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .

ENDS

For Investor Relations inquiries contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For U.K, Europe, New Zealand and Australia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com, at Brandnation, +44(0)207 940 7294

For U.S & CANADA., please contact the U.S. Press Office, Meryl Rader, meryl@cgprpublicrelations.com, at CGPR, 908-528-3826

Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law . Contact: shira@kalfalaw.com



About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.