Sahara Energy Geneva Appoints Mignot as Chief Finance Officer

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Sahara Energy Resources International Pte Limited, Geneva, a member of energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, has announced the appointment of Nicolas Mignot as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer to bolster the company’s global growth and expansion strategy. The appointment takes effect from January 4, 2021.

Mignot will oversee Sahara Energy’s overarching finance architecture and operations as the firm continues to extend its competitiveness across key markets in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Wale Ajibade, Executive Director, Sahara Group and Supervising Director of Sahara Energy Geneva, said the company was delighted to welcome Mignot and the "global expertise he brings on board."

"We are confident that Nicolas’ proven track record across the sector's value chain will enhance Sahara’s global expansion drive and deepen our diverse and exceptional talent resource," he added.

Mignot said, “I am excited to be joining Sahara Energy a company with remarkable pedigree in terms of top-quality oil and gas operations, promotion of clean energy initiatives and corporate citizenship projects.”

Nicolas has been active in the energy and commodities financing since 1994. After starting his career with a fertiliser trading company, he joined BNP Paribas in 2000. He developed an expertise in commodity trade finance, working capital solutions and in the financing of refining in the EMEA region, serving notably as Head of Structured Trade Finance and Deputy Head for Commodity Finance for EMEA.

Nicolas joined Natixis in 2014 as Deputy Head for Energy Trade Finance for EMEA and has been Executive Director for the Energy Natural Resources franchise at Natixis New York Branch since 2018.

About

Sahara Group is a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 38 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Sahara is a dynamic leader in various energy sub-sectors via its power (generation and distribution), downstream, midstream and upstream businesses in key regional and global markets.Sahara continues to explore new frontiers; creating innovative and sustainable ways of bringing energy to life through the unparalleled talent of the men and women who embody Sahara’s irrepressible spirit.Sahara Group is a member of the World Economic Forum - Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) where it collaborates with other leading global stakeholders to steer the course of transparency and integrity in international business practices. Sahara is also a foremost global promoter of the Sustainable Development Goals; giving wings to aspirations through the Sahara Foundation which coordinates the Group’s Corporate Citizenship interventions in education, health, capacity building, environmental protection and youth empowerment, among others.

http://www.sahara-group.com

