Sahara Energy Geneva Appoints Mignot as Chief Finance Officer
Sahara Energy Geneva appoints Nicolas Mignot as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer to bolster the company’s global growth and expansion strategy
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Nicolas Mignot, CFO, Sahara Energy Resources, Geneva
Sahara Energy Resources International Pte Limited, Geneva, a member of energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, has announced the appointment of Nicolas Mignot as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer to bolster the company’s global growth and expansion strategy. The appointment takes effect from January 4, 2021.
Mignot will oversee Sahara Energy’s overarching finance architecture and operations as the firm continues to extend its competitiveness across key markets in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Wale Ajibade, Executive Director, Sahara Group and Supervising Director of Sahara Energy Geneva, said the company was delighted to welcome Mignot and the "global expertise he brings on board."
"We are confident that Nicolas’ proven track record across the sector's value chain will enhance Sahara’s global expansion drive and deepen our diverse and exceptional talent resource," he added.
Mignot said, “I am excited to be joining Sahara Energy a company with remarkable pedigree in terms of top-quality oil and gas operations, promotion of clean energy initiatives and corporate citizenship projects.”
Nicolas has been active in the energy and commodities financing since 1994. After starting his career with a fertiliser trading company, he joined BNP Paribas in 2000. He developed an expertise in commodity trade finance, working capital solutions and in the financing of refining in the EMEA region, serving notably as Head of Structured Trade Finance and Deputy Head for Commodity Finance for EMEA.
Nicolas joined Natixis in 2014 as Deputy Head for Energy Trade Finance for EMEA and has been Executive Director for the Energy Natural Resources franchise at Natixis New York Branch since 2018.
