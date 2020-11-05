OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2025)” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2025)” To Its Research Database

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) comprises of a wide range of steel tubular products that are used in oil and gas exploration and production and in particular drilling. They can be Seamless and Welded Pipes (Electric Resistance Welding (EWR) and come in various sizes and length. The process of manufacturing of seamless and welded pipes and tubes is different with the seamless pipes designed to bear much higher stress. OCTG generally includes three categories of products – drill pipe, casing, and tubing.

The OCTG market is a highly competitive sector and with the upsurge in the number of drilling and exploration activities in unconventional reserves, the competition has progressed to a higher level.

The global market is expected to witness a lucrative growth due to growing oil demand, rising energy consumption, escalating investment in offshore drilling activities and accelerating economic growth. The market is trending with the propelling rig count and growth in footage of wells drilled. However, there are some growth hindering factors in the market including rising brent oil prices and environmental issues.

Regionally, the U.S. is expected to hold the leading position in the market, due to the ramping up research & development expenditures by the steel producers & supportive government policies in the form of subsidies that have been the key reasons that have contributed to this growth.

“Global OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2025)” by Research provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook.

Key players i.e. Tenaris S.A., PAO Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya, Vallourec S.A. and United States Steel Corporation are being profiled along with their respective financials and growth strategies.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3944003-global-octg-oil-country-tubular-goods-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2019-2023

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 OCTG Product Types

1.3 OCTG Pipe Classification

1.4 OCTG Pipe Comparison

1.5 OCTG Manufacturing Process

2. Global OCTG Market

2.1 Global OCTG Market Value

2.2 Global OCTG Market Value Forecast

2.3 Global OCTG Demand Volume

2.4 Global OCTG Demand Volume Forecast

2.5 Global OCTG Demand Volume by Region

2.6 Global OCTG Demand Volume by Shales vs. Others

2.7 Global OCTG Demand Volume Forecast by Shales vs. Others

2.8 Global Drilling Activity by Region

2.9 Global Deep Water OCTG Consumption Volume

2.10 Global Deep Water OCTG Consumption Volume Forecast

2.11 Global Seamless OCTG Production and Capacity Volume

2.12 Global Seamless OCTG Production and Capacity Volume Forecast

2.13 Global Seamless OCTG Production Volume by Region

2.14 Global Seamless OCTG Consumption Volume by Region

3. Regional OCTG Market

3.1 The U.S.

3.2 Russia

3.3 China

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3944003-global-octg-oil-country-tubular-goods-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2019-2023

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Propelling Rig Count

4.2.2 Growth in Footage of Wells Drilled

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Rising Brent Oil Prices

4.3.2 Environmental Issues

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global OCTG Market

5.2 US OCTG Market

5.3 Russia OCTG Market

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Tenaris S.A.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 PAO Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Vallourec S.A.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 United States Steel Corporation

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Figures

OCTG Product Types

Classifications of OCTG Pipe

OCTG Manufacturing Process

Global OCTG Market Value (2014-2018)

Global OCTG Market Value Forecast (2019-2023)

Global OCTG Demand Volume (2014-2018)

Global OCTG Demand Volume Forecast (2019-2023)

Global OCTG Demand Volume by Region (2018)

Global OCTG Demand Volume by Shales vs. Others (2014-2018)

Global OCTG Demand Volume Forecast by Shales vs. Others (2019-2023)

Global Drilling Activity by Region (2018)

Global Deep Water OCTG Consumption Volume (2014-2018)

Global Deep Water OCTG Consumption Volume Forecast (2019-2023)

Global Seamless OCTG Production and Capacity Volume (2014-2018)

Global Seamless OCTG Production and Capacity Volume Forecast (2019-2023)

Global Seamless OCTG Production Volume by Region (2018)

Global Seamless OCTG Consumption Volume by Region (2018)

Continued…

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3944003

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)