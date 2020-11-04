Twelve More Wyoming Coronavirus-Related Deaths Confirmed

November 4, 2020

Twelve more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

An older adult Albany County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County woman died late last month. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized or had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19; she was a resident of a local long-term care facility.

An older adult Big Horn County man died late last month. It’s unclear whether the man was hospitalized or had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19; he was a resident of a local long-term care facility.

An older adult Campbell County man died last month. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Converse County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died last month. The woman was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died last month. The man was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Platte County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Sweetwater County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died within the last week. The man was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 105 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed, 12,675 lab-confirmed cases and 2,369 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.