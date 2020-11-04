AlertOps Delivers Black Friday, Cyber Monday Alerting Platform to Digital Retailers
Digital retailers can use the AlertOps platform to protect customer experiences 24/7.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlertOps now offers the AlertOps for Digital Retail platform to help digital retailers identify and respond to critical incidents throughout the holiday season.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday represent two of the biggest online shopping days of the year. According to Adobe Analytics, Black Friday online sales totaled $7.4 billion in 2019, which made it the second-largest online shopping day ever. In addition, Adobe estimated Cyber Monday sales reached $9.4 billion, up nearly 19% year over year.
The 2020 holiday shopping season promises to be different than any other to date, due in large part to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. E-commerce retailers are adjusting to the "new normal," and they are increasingly searching for ways to maximize uptime throughout the holiday season without disrupting the customer experience.
Digital retailers can use the AlertOps platform to deliver outstanding customer experiences during the holiday season. AlertOps protects real-time operations during critical periods, providing e-commerce retailers with excellent ROI and fast time-to-value.
With AlertOps, digital retailers can:
1. Maintain Uptime Throughout the Holiday Season
AlertOps ensures that the right teams and responders are automatically notified about an incident. It also keeps stakeholders and associates informed throughout an incident, so responders can focus on what's most important: resolving the incident as quickly and efficiently as possible.
2. Notify Teams When Equipment Stops Working
AlertOps monitors and alerts teams any time point-of-sales (POS) systems or other equipment stops working. It automatically filters, prioritizes, and escalates incidents to store managers and associates, so they can address these incidents before they result in poor customer experiences or revenue loss.
3. Deliver Seamless Customer Experiences
AlertOps offers automated messaging that makes it simple to keep store managers, customer service teams, and other stakeholders in the loop until an incident is fully resolved. It allows digital retailers to establish custom group messages and timelines. Plus, AlertOps lets e-commerce retailers see who was notified about an incident, when they were notified, and other pertinent alert details.
4. Improve Operational Efficiency
AlertOps features powerful two-way integrations, so digital retailers can sync data across their operations. It automates incident monitoring and management, so nothing falls through the cracks.
Other AlertOps features include:
• Open API: Can connect to virtually any tool that has an API
• Bi-directional integrations: Allows teams to easily modify and update records, notify stakeholders, and relay messages to the appropriate stakeholders
• Smart escalations: Uses an on-call schedule to escalate an incident to available responders
About AlertOps
AlertOps is a leading real-time incident management collaboration platform. The world's leading organizations use AlertOps to resolve their most critical challenges. To learn more about how AlertOps helps organizations automate real-time operations and protect business-critical services, visit www.alertops.com.
