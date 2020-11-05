ActiveOps announces OpsIndex, the first workforce management AI based benchmark as a service
The first operations benchmark based on live operations data with valid measurement and comparison of performance across back-office teams.
In times when businesses are looking for rapid and high yielding sources of performance improvement, upgrading your operation control systems is a huge opportunity for rapid and sustainable gain," DALLAS, TX, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpsIndex is the game-changing innovation from ActiveOps, providing customers with an understanding of their performance relative to their competitors and suppliers, independent of geographies or functions.
— Richard Jeffery, CEO ActiveOps.
ActiveOps benchmarking makes measurement using sampling and audit, the hallmark of consulting companies and industry standards organisations, as obsolete as ships checking their depth using lead weight and line.
For over 15 years, ActiveOps cloud-based software has been assisting the world's back-offices in orchestrating and managing their work and capacity.
Today ActiveOps launches their OpsIndex – bringing the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to the aggregated data of thousands of functions worldwide to provide that most powerful of decision support, the power of perspective.
The OpsIndex benchmark from ActiveOps, the management process automation company, enables objective measurement of every business's performance on an enterprise, department by department, and community level. Using comparative benchmarked KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) within ActiveOps anonymised customer base, sector, and country supplies the meaningful, relevant, and actionable intelligence to align and focus management action.
"In times when businesses are looking for rapid and high yielding sources of performance improvement, upgrading your operation control systems is a huge opportunity for rapid and sustainable gain," says Richard Jeffery, CEO ActiveOps. "For the first time, leaders in so-called back-office functions can answer the question – how good are we? "
OpsIndex measures operations using five dimensions. It provides leaders with a score and displays exactly where you place among peer industries in an easy-to-read dashboard. These dimensions rate on the following:
• Agility: Are you well balanced? This dimension will investigate how flexible your capacity is when borrowing between teams, managing flexitime, overtime, and temporary workers to balance work and resources.
• Control: Do you have the production control to consistently and reliably meet the goals that you set?
• Effectiveness: Are you consistently meeting service expectations and SLAs? This dimension looks at the number of days that your WIP (Work in progress) is on or ahead of plan.
• Efficiency: Are you consistently getting the best from your people? Low scores in this category mean that you are leaving money on the table
• Focus: How well are you focusing your time on core activities? This dimension enables you to see how your investment in training and engagement compares with others
"The impact of perspective is dramatic," says Stuart Pugh, Head of Customer Success. "No longer is every specialist function an island. The remarkable thing with OpsIndex benchmarks is that you can immediately dive into your data to see where the issue is and what's causing it. It's actionable insight!".
No other workforce management platform can provide these insights. Using Workware+ technology, ActiveOps’ vehicle of the management process automation, every client benefit has a perspective of their capability relative to our global user base.
At ActiveOps, we've conquered operations management. Our Workware+ platform simplifies complexity and can boost productivity by 15-25% and higher, unleashing your operation's potential. Workware+ exposes a 360 view of your digital and human operations — including remote workers. Make clear, data-informed decisions, thus automating critical management tasks. Attack your most complex issues at scale. Accelerate and automate your operations management and make a move towards operational excellence.
