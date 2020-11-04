Gov. Wolf Condemns Efforts to Disenfranchise Pennsylvania Voters

Governor Tom Wolf condemned the Trump campaign for filing a lawsuit to stop the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania. The governor released the following statement:

“Pennsylvania is going to count every vote and make sure that everyone has their voice heard. Pennsylvania is going to fight every single attempt to disenfranchise voters and continue to administer a free and fair election. Our election officials at the state and local level should be free to do their jobs without intimidation or attacks. These attempts to subvert the democratic process are disgraceful.

“In Philadelphia, officials are administering the election with the highest degree of transparency. There has been a livestream of the ballot-counting process available throughout the count, and all parties have canvass observers.

“Pennsylvania will fight every attempt to undermine the election. We will count every vote.”