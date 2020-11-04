Cowboy Draw jackpot hit Nov. 2 with ticket from BOGO Sunday

November 4, 2020

WyoLotto officials announced today a Cowboy Draw ® player holds a $371,100 winning ticket from the Monday, Nov. 2, Cowboy Draw drawing. The winning ticket was purchased Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Loaf N’ Jug located at 4380 S. Poplar St., Casper, Wyo.

The winning numbers were 5, 7, 21, 23, and 35.

WyoLotto officials want to alert players to check their tickets and call 855.995.6886 if they believe they have the winning ticket. Also, please remember to sign your ticket, and winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

The ticket was purchased during WyoLotto’s Cowboy Draw BOGO promotion. Every time the University of Wyoming Football team wins a game, Cowboy Draw tickets are buy-one-get-one-free that Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We do this promotion every year as part of our partnership with UW Athletics. We are very proud of our Pokes and have sponsored them since we launched the lottery,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

Players will have another chance for the Cowboy Draw BOGO this Sunday, Nov. 7 if the Pokes beat Colorado State University on Thursday, Nov. 5. “We are rooting for the Pokes to bring home the Bronze Boot once again!” said Clontz.

For more information on winning numbers available from WyoLotto or to receive player updates and notifications about Cowboy DrawⓇ, Mega MillionsⓇ, PowerballⓇ, and Lucky for LifeⓇ, visit wyolotto.com/signup or download the WyoLotto app.