Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,539 in the last 365 days.

Cowboy Draw jackpot hit Nov. 2 with ticket from BOGO Sunday

November 4, 2020

WyoLotto officials announced today a Cowboy Draw ® player holds a $371,100 winning ticket from the Monday, Nov. 2, Cowboy Draw drawing. The winning ticket was purchased Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Loaf N’ Jug located at 4380 S. Poplar St., Casper, Wyo. 

The winning numbers were 5, 7, 21, 23, and 35.

WyoLotto officials want to alert players to check their tickets and call 855.995.6886 if they believe they have the winning ticket. Also, please remember to sign your ticket, and winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

The ticket was purchased during WyoLotto’s Cowboy Draw BOGO promotion. Every time the University of Wyoming Football team wins a game, Cowboy Draw tickets are buy-one-get-one-free that Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

“We do this promotion every year as part of our partnership with UW Athletics. We are very proud of our Pokes and have sponsored them since we launched the lottery,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

Players will have another chance for the Cowboy Draw BOGO this Sunday, Nov. 7 if the Pokes beat Colorado State University on Thursday, Nov. 5. “We are rooting for the Pokes to bring home the Bronze Boot once again!” said Clontz.

For more information on winning numbers available from WyoLotto or to receive player updates and notifications about Cowboy Draw, Mega Millions, Powerball, and Lucky for Life, visit wyolotto.com/signup or download the WyoLotto app.

You just read:

Cowboy Draw jackpot hit Nov. 2 with ticket from BOGO Sunday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.