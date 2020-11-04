Veterans Free in November at Martin Auto Museum

Martin Auto Museum, a non-profit car museum in North Phoenix, is offering all of our veterans free admission for the entire month of November.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicated to the preservation of collectible and rare automobiles for educational purposes, the Martin Auto Museum has been a part of the North Phoenix community for over a decade. This year, we are proud to announce that all of our veterans will be granted free admission to the museum throughout the month of November. Martin Auto Museum is dedicated to showing gratitude to all of our veterans who have fought to protect this country. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Masks are required to be worn inside the building, and social distancing is enforced. The museum is fully sanitized every day, with interactive exhibits being cleaned between each visitor. As always, children under the age of 12 are also admitted for free. The museum has a carousel and racing games for the kids, and plenty of classic cars for the adults to admire.