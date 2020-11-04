Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,446 in the last 365 days.

Veterans Free in November at Martin Auto Museum

Martin Auto Museum, a non-profit car museum in North Phoenix, is offering all of our veterans free admission for the entire month of November.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicated to the preservation of collectible and rare automobiles for educational purposes, the Martin Auto Museum has been a part of the North Phoenix community for over a decade. This year, we are proud to announce that all of our veterans will be granted free admission to the museum throughout the month of November. Martin Auto Museum is dedicated to showing gratitude to all of our veterans who have fought to protect this country. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Masks are required to be worn inside the building, and social distancing is enforced. The museum is fully sanitized every day, with interactive exhibits being cleaned between each visitor. As always, children under the age of 12 are also admitted for free. The museum has a carousel and racing games for the kids, and plenty of classic cars for the adults to admire.

Kent Rudd
Martin Auto Museum
+1 6022982377
museum.martin@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Veterans Free in November at Martin Auto Museum

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.