Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,525 in the last 365 days.

PR 20-64 Teper v. City of Providence – No violation

The Complainant alleged the Department violated the APRA when it denied his request for certain "reports or investigations" related to a specific private citizen and filed by specific private citizens. The Department declined to confirm or deny whether such records existed and maintained that if the records did exist, they would be exempt from disclosure under the privacy balancing test. Based on the evidence presented, we concluded that the APRA permits a public body to decline to confirm or deny the existence of responsive records in certain situations and that if responsive records did exist in this matter, the privacy interests implicated by disclosing the records would outweigh any public interest in favor of disclosure. Accordingly, we found no violation.

You just read:

PR 20-64 Teper v. City of Providence – No violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.