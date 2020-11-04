PR 20-64 Teper v. City of Providence – No violation

The Complainant alleged the Department violated the APRA when it denied his request for certain "reports or investigations" related to a specific private citizen and filed by specific private citizens. The Department declined to confirm or deny whether such records existed and maintained that if the records did exist, they would be exempt from disclosure under the privacy balancing test. Based on the evidence presented, we concluded that the APRA permits a public body to decline to confirm or deny the existence of responsive records in certain situations and that if responsive records did exist in this matter, the privacy interests implicated by disclosing the records would outweigh any public interest in favor of disclosure. Accordingly, we found no violation.