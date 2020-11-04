The Complainant alleged that the Council violated the OMA by discussing the Complainant's employment outside of a properly noticed meeting. Based on the totality of the evidence presented, we did not find sufficient evidence that a quorum of the Council engaged in a collective discussion regarding the Complainant's job performance, or the substance of the related agenda item, outside of a public meeting. Accordingly, we found no violation.
OM 20-50 Sirois v. Glocester Town Council – No violation
