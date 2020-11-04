UW InsureTech recognized as InsurTech100 company by FinTech Global
UWInsureTech is pleased to be featured in the FinTech Global InsurTech Top 100 list this year. The company build AI focus efficiency tools for insurance broker.EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UW InsureTech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UW Insure Brokers, is pleased to be featured in the FinTech Global InsurTech Top 100 list this year. The InsurTech 100 is an annual global list naming the most innovative companies making essential strides in the InsurTech space.
"We like to say we create smart brokers," said Calvin Lim, UW Insure CEO. "The system uses AI and machine learning to track customer interactions and create a customer score based on several data points such as claims, size of premium, postal code, and others. The score helps brokers quickly understand how to prioritize the most valuable clients and come up with ways to serve them better." Moreover, the company will soon be launching another of its new pilot initiative, "The Covid Uncover Project," targeting to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and will be needing the support from the global community, "so watch this space," said Calvin Lim.
UW Insure Brokers has also won the title of "North America Innovative Broker of the year 2019" by Insurance Nexus Award earlier. Being mentioned in the InsurTech 100 list is an additional notch in the UW Insure group of companies' belt as it aims to continue growing in the years to come.
About The InsurTech 100
InsurTech100's panel of industry experts vetted FinTech Global's analysis and researched thousands of InsurTech companies worldwide. Those recognized in the final selection have demonstrated potential cost savings, efficiency improvement or impact on the customer value chain or generated revenue enhancements to the insurance model.
FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "Established insurance companies need to be aware of the latest innovation in the market to remain competitive in the market post-Covid-19 that focused on digital distribution and increased use of customer data.
"The InsurTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as underwriting, pricing, IoT devices, customer experience and data & analytics," he added. For a full list of the companies and download information, please visit the web site www.TheInsurTech100.com.
About UW InsureTech
UW InsureTech is a leading developer of broker technologies and remains at the front of innovative servicing in the insurance industry. They stand by their slogan, "Service Through Innovation," and strive to bring convenience to their clientele by utilizing innovative solutions to streamline and create an enjoyable user experience. The firm offers a broad range of services in the property and casualty insurance industry through its highly experienced professional broker team.
For more information, visit web site https://www.uwinsuretech.com and corporate office https://www.uwinsure.com.
