PSD Announces 11-12-2020 Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP Issues Committee

The Issues Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday evening, November 12, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.  The Committee will identify agenda items for the December 7, 2020 meeting of the Full Panel.  Potential topics for future VT NDCAP meetings may also be discussed. 

For more information, including how to join the meeting, please see the Press Release regarding the Special Meeting

 

