Jimmy Baratta to Teach Esports at University of California Irvine

Jimmy Baratta

Esports Entrepreneur James Paul Baratta accepts role with prestigious California University to educate the next generation of gamers.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's no surprise that the gaming industry is the biggest phenomena sweeping the world today. It absolutely exploded during COVID, as Millenials and Gen Z'ers were trapped inside with no school and no job. But the beauty of gaming is that it brings different people together. Enter esports professor Jimmy Baratta. Jimmy is an accomplished esports entrepreneur, and former attorney. He is also the most recent hire at the prestigious University of California Irvine, where he will educate the next generation of gamers.

Jimmy Baratta formed an esports consultancy business, FT Empire in 2017. His first project, ICEBRKRSCLAN, has an estimated 2M followers across its vast network of niche gaming pages including Fortnite, Valorant, CS:GO, AmongUs, Call of Duty, Destiny, League of Legends, NBA2k, Madden, Fifa, and more! Jimmy also consults in business development for entertainment law firm Granderson des Rochers to their many high profile clients interested in the gaming scene. Jimmy is also known for his nonprofit league the NACL, the North American Collegiate League, which he founded in 2018 alongside FaZe Clan investor Dave Chen. The NACL’s success led it to be featured in Forbes and Yahoo Finance this past year, and lead to partners including David Meltzer of Sports 1 Marketing, Lawrence Chia the CEO of Samling, and Mark Cuban’s 3 Commas Clothing. He also advises for top esports org XSET, The Esportz Network, Royce Disini's Wizard Labs, and Hector Rodriguez's XR Sports.

Despite these impressive accomplishments since leaving the world of law, entrepreneur Jimmy Baratta continues to give back to his local community. Recently this year Jimmy Baratta accepted a role with the University of California Irvine to become a professor of esports. UCI was the first public university to create an official esports program and is regarded as one of the best and most comprehensive in the world. With a successful course in computer game sciences, and one of the most enthusiastic gaming communities, esports at UCI is sure to thrive. Jimmy Baratta firmly believes that gaming is a global unifier. He states that UCI’s pillars of community, academics and research, competition, entertainment, and careers all resonated with his experience, and passion. Jimmy himself came from such a different background, yet he still managed to come back to gaming after all his years of success through his founding of competitive leagues, clients from the world of entertainment, and his parent’s emphasis on giving back to the community.

In the near future, Jimmy hopes to continue to inspire the youth through his philanthropic and efforts in education. He seeks to maintain his professorship with the University of California Irvine and is extremely grateful to be working with their elite gaming program. His passion seems to fuel his determination. It is incredibly exciting to see such a man reach his full potential by doing what he loves.