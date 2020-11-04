In Honor of Veterans Day, Bancroft Capital Will Donate to Travis Manion Foundation

Cauldon D. Quinn, Navy Veteran and Bancroft Capital Founder & CEO

Supporting the Travis Manion Foundation and what the organization stands for is my great honor.” — Cauldon D. Quinn, Founder & CEO, Bancroft Capital

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bancroft Capital announced will donate 100% of its net profits on November 6th to the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) in honor of Veterans Day. TMF is a nonprofit that empowers veterans and their families.

Founded on July 4, 2017 by service-disabled veteran, Cauldon D. Quinn, Bancroft has supported TMF with proceeds from Veterans Day sales each year.

“As a varsity athlete only a few years ahead of Brendan Looney and Travis Manion at the Naval Academy, I know these men,” stated Quinn. “Men like these played next to me on the gridiron, attended school with me and served alongside me in Afghanistan when many Americans had no clue its sons and daughters were voluntarily placing themselves in harm’s way. They were first to volunteer, but not the first to pay the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Supporting TMF and what the organization stands for is my great honor.”

Bancroft’s goal is to help restore both veterans on staff and in the community to their rightful place of leadership in the civilian sector. In addition to supporting organizations like TMF, the firm employs a Veteran Training Program providing veterans with a skill set and educational opportunities that will follow with them for the life of their careers.

This Veterans Day, and every day, the entire Bancroft team salutes the men and women who have honorably served and continue to serve our country and sacrifice so much for our freedom.

About Travis Manion Foundation

The Travis Manion Foundation empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. They are committed to creating a nation of purpose-driven individuals and thriving communities that is built on character. www.travismanion.org.