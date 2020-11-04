Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,452 in the last 365 days.

In Honor of Veterans Day, Bancroft Capital Will Donate to Travis Manion Foundation

Headshot of Cauldon D. Quinn, Navy Veteran and Bancroft Capital Founder & CEO

Cauldon D. Quinn, Navy Veteran and Bancroft Capital Founder & CEO

Bancroft Capital will donate 100% of its net profits on November 6th to the Travis Manion Foundation in honor of Veterans Day.

Supporting the Travis Manion Foundation and what the organization stands for is my great honor.”
— Cauldon D. Quinn, Founder & CEO, Bancroft Capital

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bancroft Capital announced will donate 100% of its net profits on November 6th to the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) in honor of Veterans Day. TMF is a nonprofit that empowers veterans and their families.

Founded on July 4, 2017 by service-disabled veteran, Cauldon D. Quinn, Bancroft has supported TMF with proceeds from Veterans Day sales each year.

“As a varsity athlete only a few years ahead of Brendan Looney and Travis Manion at the Naval Academy, I know these men,” stated Quinn. “Men like these played next to me on the gridiron, attended school with me and served alongside me in Afghanistan when many Americans had no clue its sons and daughters were voluntarily placing themselves in harm’s way. They were first to volunteer, but not the first to pay the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Supporting TMF and what the organization stands for is my great honor.”

Bancroft’s goal is to help restore both veterans on staff and in the community to their rightful place of leadership in the civilian sector. In addition to supporting organizations like TMF, the firm employs a Veteran Training Program providing veterans with a skill set and educational opportunities that will follow with them for the life of their careers.

This Veterans Day, and every day, the entire Bancroft team salutes the men and women who have honorably served and continue to serve our country and sacrifice so much for our freedom.

About Travis Manion Foundation
The Travis Manion Foundation empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. They are committed to creating a nation of purpose-driven individuals and thriving communities that is built on character. www.travismanion.org.

Jessie Marushak
Bancroft Capital
+1 610-533-6158
jessie@7ccommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

In Honor of Veterans Day, Bancroft Capital Will Donate to Travis Manion Foundation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.