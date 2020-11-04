Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Northampton County Firefighter

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Northampton County to fly at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in honor of firefighter Martin W Comer of the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company who died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

The commonwealth flag shall be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.