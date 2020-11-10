Sure Dividend LLC Helps Investors Through Turbulent Times

Photo of investor by Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels

HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sure Dividend is helping investors make informed stock portfolio choices during these turbulent times with a combination of professional research and advisory newsletter services. It has just launched its fourth newsletter, The Sure Passive Income Newsletter, to advise investors interested in passive income.

Founded in 2014 in Houston, Texas, by Ben Reynolds, Sure Dividend focuses on helping people build “high quality dividend growth stock portfolios.”

Since that time Sure Dividend has grown to over 150,000 readers of its free dividend news email The Morning Dividend plus more than 8,000 premium members, Reynolds said.

“Investing in individual dividend growth focused securities has several advantages for investors,” Reynolds explained. “First, dividend growth securities help investors generate rising income over time as dividend payments are increased.

“Second, dividend growth securities have historically generated strong risk-adjusted returns. Research has shown that dividend growers have generated higher returns with lower stock price volatility versus dividend payers that don’t increase dividends, non-dividend payers, and companies that reduce their dividends.

Reynolds noted that “as opposed to ETFs and mutual funds, individual dividend growth securities are easier to buy and hold for the long run because they are easier to understand. The link between a dividend growth stock’s earnings and dividends is very clear. Earnings come in, and a portion are paid out to investors as dividends. This helps individual investors to focus on the businesses in which they invest, which in turn facilitates longer term investing rather than constantly buying and selling stocks.”

Sure Dividend’s proprietary Sure Analysis Research Database includes frequently updated, detailed analysis on over 600 dividend stocks, with more being added all the time.

“We provide detailed total return estimates for each stock, and rank all of them by expected total returns,” Reynolds explained. “This gives investors the power to see the highest expected total return dividend stocks at any time – while avoiding the worst. Sure Analysis also includes access to all three of our premium newsletters, which all draw on The Sure Analysis Research Database.”

Sure Dividend’s three premium (paid) newsletters include:

• Its premiere newsletter, The Sure Dividend Newsletter. It has an expected total return approach that factors in current yield, growth, valuation and dividend safety. The Sure Dividend Newsletter advocates buying undervalued dividend growth securities. Sells are initiated if a company has low expected total returns ahead, which typically happens due to overvaluation, or if a company reduces its dividend, Reynolds explained.

• The Sure Retirement Newsletter has a greater focus on current income compared to The Sure Dividend Newsletter. This newsletter only recommends securities with yields higher than four percent. It also recommends select REITs and MLPs in The Sure Retirement Newsletter. This newsletter has the same general selling rules as The Sure Dividend Newsletter.

• The company’s newest newsletter is The Sure Passive Income Newsletter. The first edition went live in October of 2020. The Sure Passive Income Newsletter advocates long-term buy and “hold forever” investing for truly passive rising income. It is primarily focused on safety and growth to facilitate investments in securities likely to pay rising dividends over the long run, Reynolds said.

Reynolds is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Houston’s C. T. Bauer College of Business and worked for several companies in operations management positions before founding Sure Dividend LLC in 2014. Learn more at SureDividend.com.