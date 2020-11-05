PLANTIGA TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES PLANTIGA LABS

Mobility lab offers a range of tests and assessments covering wellness, rehabilitation and performance using Plantiga’s innovative insole technology

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plantiga Technologies (“Plantiga”), the first AI-powered human movement intelligence company, announced today the opening of Plantiga Labs, a testing and assessment facility offering mobility analysis for injury prevention, rehabilitation and performance from Plantiga’s headquarters in Vancouver, Canada.

The lab offers a range of assessments using Plantiga’s sensor insoles and delivers onsite analysis through an AI-powered dashboard. Objective movement data can be used by healthcare practitioners to flag injury risk, measure musculoskeletal and neurological health, and inform treatment decisions to accelerate recovery.

“Movement data is a valuable health biomarker” said Quin Sandler, Founder and CEO of Plantiga Technologies. “Gait, stride length, asymmetry and acceleration are all excellent predictors of fall risk and future chronic conditions, fitness, and neurological health. And yet data collection has been limited. Plantiga’s technology enables the continuous collection of real-world data in seconds, at a fraction of the cost of traditional mobility labs. Our predictive models and insights can be used to assess both current health status, accelerate recovery from injury as well as predict future chronic conditions such as hip and back pain” added Sandler.

Traditional mobility labs are expensive and require significant investments of time to obtain a range of useful metrics. Assessments using Plantiga’s technology can be completed in minutes, with results available for review with a technician during your appointment.

“Accurate, objective movement data supports the work of physiotherapists, trainers, coaches and other healthcare professionals by assessing injury risk and supporting a program of return to work or sport. Obtaining a current baseline assessment is part of a proactive approach to health and can be used as a push-off point to track recovery from injury and provide context for future data and treatment” said Lauren Fridman, Senior Plantiga Technician.

“The lab is an important part of our approach to this technology. While our insoles can be used anywhere and in any setting - including at home for remote appointments, or during training or at work to gather real-world functional data - it was important for us to provide access to as many people as possible. Whether a person is seeking an assessment of their current health baseline, or on the advice of a physician or physiotherapist as part of a rehab or performance program, having a physical testing lab enables access for people who may not have the need or means to purchase our device for use at home. By coming to the lab they can still obtain valuable insights data to share with their healthcare practitioner” Sandler added.

For a limited time, Plantiga Labs is offering a free baseline assessment for new patients. Single test programs start at $35 with multi-test packages available for $75. Appointments can be made at online or by drop-in at Plantiga Headquarters

Wearable technology is expected to be a US$150B market by 2025, with a range of sensors and predictive models enabling personalized, predictive and preventative healthcare solutions.



About Plantiga

Plantiga Technologies is the world’s first AI-powered human movement intelligence company offering deep insights into health based on the way we move. Plantiga’s wearable insoles measure and analyze real-world functional movement patterns to deliver predictive insights and assessments for injury prevention, fall risk, and return to work and sport programs. Plantiga’s technology is trusted by healthcare professionals and top-tier professional sports teams as part of a comprehensive approach to injury prevention and load management.

Find out more: www.plantiga.com