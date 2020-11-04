Vibrant paintings by Marc Chagall, Montague Dawson, Daniel Ridgway Knight will be in A. B. Levy's online auction Nov. 19

Vibrant tempera, gouache, pastel, crayon and watercolor painting by Russian-French artist Marc Chagall (1887-1985), titled The Artist at His Easel (est. $100,000-$200,000).

Oil rendering by the renowned British maritime artist Montague Dawson (1890-1973), circa 1949, titled Deep Waters, 39 inches tall by 34 inches wide (est. $60,000-$80,000).

Beautiful Imperial style ormolu, enamel and paste-set automaton table clock, after the Guangzhou Workshops in China, 37 ½ inches tall (est. $40,000-$70,000).

Oil on canvas painting of a young woman in an outdoor setting titled Trimming Her Sunday Hat, by Daniel Ridgway Knight (American, 1839-1924) (est. $60,000-$90,000).