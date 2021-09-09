Fast-growing Membership Retailer Landers Rolls-out Danolyte® Disinfectant Across the Philippines
Under newly signed deal, prominent retail superstore ‘Landers’ will distribute Danolyte’s eco-friendly disinfectants and sanitizers
Over a short period, Landers has been able to build an exceptional value proposition and brand reach to its customers nationwide. Landers has been able to build an exceptional value proposition...”MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pace-setting American distribution company Ecolyte Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of Danolyte® Global LLC, with a presence in over 10 countries announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to augment its retail operations throughout The Philippines, in partnership with Landers Superstore.
Landers Superstore is one of the fastest-growing, large-format retailers in the Philippines, thus accelerating not only expansion but also a far-reaching entry into the markets to be made readily available for Filipino families. Danolyte® has been the go-to in the manufacturing and packaging of on-site HOCl generators with world-class machines churning out powerful hospital-grade, eco-friendly, antimicrobial solutions that are powerful enough to disinfect hospitals, yet gentle enough for use on children’s toys.
Danolyte® is scientifically proven to be as effective, if not more than synthetic cleaning chemicals, which could be putting you, your family and even your pets at risk. Danolyte® is EPA-registered for use against Covid-19 and other viruses and bacteria such as MRSA, HIV, Listeria, Influenza A, Hepatitis C, and Salmonella. Not only is Danolyte® an easy-to-use one-step cleaner and disinfectant, but it is also the perfect solution in electrostatic sprayers, humidifiers, and nano sprayers!
Maxwell Zetlin, Managing Partner of Ecolyte Solutions commented: “Over a short period, Landers has been able to build an exceptional value proposition and brand reach to its customers nationwide. Danolyte® will move to leverage its unique platform and extensive experience when it comes to navigating the retail sector in the Philippines to help accelerate the proliferation of our products across all sectors—households, families, hospitals, and industries. We’re thrilled to share this next chapter in our growth that will see Danolyte’s proposition taken to even more communities.”
Landers offers an eclectic mix of high-quality products that cut across different lifestyles. Their strong resolve to offer a healthy mix of foreign and local brands making every visit to their store a great opportunity to discover new quality products at affordable rates. What more? A superior, blissful, and convenient membership shopping experience for Filipino families makes them poised to deliver top local and international finds, delightful perks, and exclusive services, both in-person and online.
This retail partnership endeavors to enhance the day-to-day health and wellness of Filipino families by providing an alternative cleaning solution with no harsh chemicals, toxic fumes, alcohol, or bleach.
— About Ecolyte Solutions
Ecolyte Solutions LLC is the sole distributor of Danolyte Global’s products and generators, paving the pathways for the entry of a new generation of disinfectants.
Distributing Danolyte Global’s proprietary technologies and intellectual property concerning the manufacture and application of anolyte generating equipment, Danolyte® Disinfectant is working alongside global partners to harness the power of technology, creativity, and innovation to provide a healthier environment.
— About Landers Superstore
Landers Superstore is a top-tier household store that is home to a broad selection of goods ranging from grocery to organic food, home decors, and appliances. Some of the world’s most trusted and beloved brands have made Landers Superstore their home in the Philippines.
About Danolyte®
• Danolyte® is dedicated to improving human health, wellness, and the environment through innovative cleaning solutions derived from nature. Their eco-friendly, alcohol-free, disinfectant + sanitizer is EPA registered for use against SARS-CoV-2. Tough against germs yet gentle around humans, animals, and the environment.
• Danolyte® is effective against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID19) E. Coli, Salmonella, Pseudomonas, Enterococcus, C. Diff-spore, Staphylococcus, MRSA, HIV, Listeria, Influenza A, Hepatitis C, and more. It is Bactericidal, Germicidal, Viricidal, Tuberculocidal, and highly effective in removing biofilm.
• Danolyte® has applications in a wide variety of healthcare, institutional and food-based settings as well as use in consumers’ homes. The product is available in a variety of sizes, from consumer to industrial.
• Danolyte® is available in several sizes as a ready-made product. For larger applications, the company also sells the Just-In-Time Generator system that allows the end-user to produce Danolyte® on-site.
