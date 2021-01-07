New machine allows Turner Unified School District 202 to produce COVID-19 disinfectant on site
750,000 square feet of building space that’s frequented by 4,100 students in grades K-12, that responsibility takes on an entirely different level of importance
— Chris Crockett
Such was the task faced by Turner Unified School District #202 and its facilities manager, Chris Crockett, as he searched for a disinfectant and sanitizing solution for the school district.
Crockett recently oversaw the purchase and installation of a “Danolyte Just In Time Generator” that produces large quantities of the highly effective disinfectant, “Danolyte”, on-site.
Manufactured by Kansas-based Danolyte Global, the Danolyte Just In Time (DJIT) Generator produces a solution that is 100 times more effective than bleach, yet leaves no chemical residue. What’s more, Danolyte is now listed on the EPA’s exclusive “List N,” which includes, “Disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 (commonly referred to as the coronavirus).”
Danolyte’s active ingredient, hypochlorous acid (HOCl), occurs naturally in the human body to help ward off harmful pathogens and viruses. Danolyte’s proprietary process uses only a water/saline solution and electricity to make HOCl-based Danolyte solution. The DJIT Generator allows TUSD’s custodial staff access to large quantities of the Danolyte disinfectant, thereby eliminating shipping costs and lowering the carbon footprint among other benefits.
To be added to EPA List N, Danolyte Global had to undergo a rigorous process that shows the product kills pathogens that are harder to kill than SARS/COVID.
It was the EPA List N distinction, and the ability to generate the product on-site that attracted Crockett. “Not only did I want to make sure the product was on the EPA list of approved disinfectants, I also wanted to make sure there was going to be plenty of supply to meet our demand,” Crockett said.
Crockett explained that there are other approved disinfectants available, but he was concerned about possible shortages of those products. “The shortage of ‘quat’ disinfectants combined with a shortage of the active ingredient that makes those disinfectants effective, helped reduce the number of products I was willing to accept, he said.”
Crockett noted that the Danolyte JIT Generator uses no such complicated ingredients — thereby ensuring the school’s facilities have a nearly “limitless supply of disinfectant, cleaner and sanitizer.”
Crockett also had several concerns about having certain other kinds of equipment on-site, noting that the DJIT Generator “is fully automated and is monitored 24 hours a day by Danolyte Global staff to ensure it is operating properly and producing the correct (end product) for maximum effectiveness.”
And while the DJIT Generator system carried a higher price tag than some of its competitors, Crockett said, “In the end, it was easy to select the Danolyte JIT Generator.” He cited a series of benefits of the DJIT Generator including it is fully automatic, runs on 110-volt low electrical consumption, is self-cleaning, made in the USA and the disinfectant produced is EPA registered. The DJIT generator is currently producing Danolyte similarly in over 20 hospitals.
When choosing a disinfectant/cleaner there are other concerns as well, as anyone who is on the front lines can attest. For example, a disinfectant has to be effective, but it shouldn’t leave potentially harmful chemical residues or odors. It should be harmless to humans, plants, and pets and no more corrosive than water. Crockett said Danolyte “may be used in occupied areas,” and “does not leave a sticky residue” that is a challenge associated with other products.
Crockett also emphasized that, “It is highly effective, yet it can be used around people and food preparation surfaces.”
Crockett said there were more reasons to select the DJIT Generator, but “this was enough for me to make my recommendation to the TUSD 202 Board of Education.” Danolyte Global is thrilled to welcome the Turner Unified School District 202 to its growing list of JIT Generator users.
About Danolyte:
• EPA-registered Danolyte is a disinfectant with 100 times the germ-killing power of bleach. It may be used in virtually all surface applications without any chemical residue, harmful odors, or the need for PPE. Danolyte is appropriate for use in situations from individual homes, to hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and other institutional settings. It requires no rinsing after use.
• Danolyte is effective against E. Coli, Salmonella, Pseudomonas, Enterococcus, C. Diff-spore, Staphylococcus, MRSA, HIV, Listeria, Influenza A, Hepatitis C, and more. It is Bactericidal, Germicidal, Viricidal, Tuberculocidal, and highly effective in removing biofilm.
• Danolyte has applications in a wide variety of healthcare, institutional and food-based settings as well as use in consumers’ homes. The product is available in a variety of sizes, from consumer to industrial.
• Danolyte is available in a number of sizes as a ready-made product. For larger applications, the company also sells the Just In Time Generator system that allows the end-user to produce Danolyte on site. Inquiries welcome.
