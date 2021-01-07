New cannabis spray prevents, kills powdery mildew Agrowlyte provides simple, powerful protection to cannabis producers
Finding something that worked and was actually compliant, seemed like an impossible task, until I got my hands on this miracle of a product.””OVERLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a cannabis grower’s worst nightmare: Ten days before harvest, North Carolina-based Bolton Farms suffered an outbreak of powdery mildew. The potential loss would have been a financial nightmare.
Fortunately, says Tyler Bolton, “A friend of mine introduced me to Agrowlyte last year.” Bolton sprayed the crop with Agrowlyte and, “it stopped the mold on contact.” The crop was saved.
So, exactly what is this “miracle of a product?”
Agrowlyte is derived from natural ingredients using an electro-chemical process. Developed by Danolyte, Inc., Agrowlyte is applied as a spray, and can be used as a preventive measure, or (like in Bolton’s case) as a remedy when an outbreak of powdery mildew or mold occurs.
No one needs to tell cannabis producers that the potential of the cannabis industry in the USA is huge. Nor do they have to tell them that, like traditional agriculture, the rewards do not come without risks. For cannabis growers, the threat of powdery mildew and mold is very real, and it can wipe out a crop in a matter of days. So, finding solutions is imperative.
The active ingredient in Agrowlyte is hypochlorous acid (HOCl). Other HOCl products exist, but Agrowlyte is the only product of its kind to be tested in a university environment, in real-life circumstances.
Agrowlyte is extremely effective. But the other major benefit is that HOCl is USDA certified as a “No rinse Organic” crop applicant. Once applied, there are no other steps that need to be taken to protect the crop or surrounding areas.
Research conducted at the Institute of Cannabis Research at Colorado State/Pueblo (the nation’s first “multi-disciplinary cannabis research center”) showed that Agrowlyte is safe for use in Cannabis plants already affected by powdery mildew and that its use had no effect on plant cannabinoids or terpenes. In layman’s terms, not only does Agrowlyte work but it also has no effect on the plant other than the powdery mildew/mold.
John Julian CEO at Danolyte Global LLC said, "we’re extremely excited about this product. Cannabis is an emerging industry with huge potential for growth, and Agrowlyte virtually eliminates a potentially crippling problem for producers. It’s all-natural, it works and it’s safe to use.”
Agrowlyte is available in a variety of sizes from Danolyte Global LLC. The company makes its own product generators, and for those producers who want an enterprise-level solution, Danolyte Global LLC. also sells the generators themselves.
To purchase or learn more about Agrowlyte you can visit their website at https://agrowlyte.com or call Danolyte Global LLC. directly at 866-949-5500.
As for Bolton, he became an instant fan of Agrowlyte. “I will never grow without it again. I recommend this product to anyone and everyone who is growing cannabis!”
