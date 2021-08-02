Noble Health Corp. secures second community-based Danolyte generator
Petersen invited local media into Audrain Community Hospital to talk about the Danolyte Global equipment, and the powerful disinfectant it produces Danolyte.
“We are extremely gratified by Noble Health’s confidence in our equipment and product. This second installation demonstrates their commitment to their facilities, the communities which they serve.”OVERLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So effective it’s used in hospitals to kill numerous bacteria and viruses.
— Danolyte Global CEO John Julian
So gentle, it can be used in elementary schools.
That was the message recently from Don Peterson, executive board chairman of Leawood Kansas-based Noble Health Corporation as he demonstrated a Danolyte Global generator.
Petersen recently invited local media into Audrain Community Hospital (which is owned by Noble Health) to talk about the Danolyte Global equipment, and the powerful disinfectant it produces: Danolyte.
The key ingredient in Danolyte is Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl), a substance that occurs naturally in the human body, and which is extremely effective at killing bacteria and viruses. Danolyte is proven effective against a variety of those, including staphylococcus, C. diff, MRSA, listeria, legionella, influenza (Flu) virus, and Covid-19, as well as all airborne allergens, including mold and spores.
Notably, Danolyte also is registered on the EPA’s “List N,” of products that have been shown to not only kill the SARS -COV-2 virus, but also pathogens that are harder to kill than SARS/COVID.
Danolyte is produced with a generator that uses only salt, water, and electricity as ingredients. The attraction for organizations like Noble Health is that by using the Danolyte generator, the powerful disinfectant can be produced on-site, easily and effectively, with simple ingredients. In addition, Danolyte is 100 times more powerful than bleach, but may be used in virtually any environment, including schools.
Noble health is one of the latest organizations to install an HOCl generator. Actually, this is the second system procured by Noble health. Last year Noble Health, which is dedicated to providing high-quality rural healthcare, purchased and installed a Danolyte generator in nearby Callaway Community Hospital.
Audrain officials worked with county commissioners to obtain funding for the equipment. “We are extremely thankful to the Audrain County Commissioners for helping us to secure the funds to purchase the new disinfectant solution producing machine,” said Darla Taylor, Foundation development manager of Audrain Community Hospital Foundation. “Thanks to their commitment to our organization, we will be able to provide an effective cleaning solution to our entire county at no cost to the recipients.”
Taylor noted that the county was able to use Phase Three CARES funding to aid in the purchase.
The Audrain Community Hospital Foundation believes so strongly in the power and promise of Danolyte that it now offers the product for use at the Audrain Community Hospital, its clinics, and to the entire Audrain community (and surrounding communities). Notably, Noble Health also followed the same community-sharing practice with the Callaway community.
Danolyte Global CEO John Julian said, “We are extremely gratified by Noble Health’s confidence in our equipment and product. This second installation demonstrates their commitment to their facilities, staff, and the communities which they serve. We’re very proud to be a part of this commitment.”
About Danolyte:
•EPA-registered Danolyte is a disinfectant with 100 times the germ-killing power of bleach. It may be used in virtually all surface applications without any chemical residue, harmful odors, or the need for PPE. Danolyte may be used in situations from individual homes to hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and other institutional settings. It requires no rinsing after use.
•Danolyte is effective against E. Coli, Salmonella, Pseudomonas, Enterococcus, C. Diff-spore, Staphylococcus, MRSA, HIV, Listeria, Influenza A, Hepatitis C, and more. It is Bactericidal, Germicidal, Viricidal, and Tuberculocidal.
Audrain Community Hospital
Mexico, MO
Grant Bauer
Danolyte Global LLC
+1 866-949-5500
grantb@danolyteglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn