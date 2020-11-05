Danolyte® Disinfectant added to exclusive “EPA List N”
Danolyte® Disinfectant was one of the first to be added to the EPA’s List N: Disinfectants for Coronaviru COVID-19 (March 2020)
The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the nation tells us that now is not the time to get lax, or let our guard down. Danolyte is here to help in the battle against the spread of COVID-19”OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the world searching for solutions to combat COVID-19, one US-based company is spreading the word about its powerful solution to a problem faced by millions: How to clean surfaces to combat the spread of the virus.
— John Julian
Kansas-based Danolyte Global, LLC recently announced that its core product, Danolyte® has been added to the EPA’s “List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19).” (March 2020)
“We’re excited to announce that Danolyte has been added to EPA List N,” said (John Julian CEO). Being added to the list demonstrates what we’ve had confidence in for a long time: Danolyte is a proven disinfecting solution that kills viruses. Now, we can say with authority that Danolyte’s killing power includes the Coronavirus.”
The EPA’s guidance says that, when used according to label directions, “(We) expect the products on List N to kill the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, because those products:
•Demonstrate efficacy against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19);
• Demonstrate efficacy against a pathogen that is harder to kill* than SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19); or
•Demonstrate efficacy against a different human coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).”
In layman’s terms, Danolyte has been added to EPA List N after successfully demonstrating that our solution not only kills viruses similar to coronavirus, but also kills pathogens that are harder to kill than SARS/COVID.”
Being added to this list is significant not only for everyone at Danolyte but for everyone who is looking for assurances that they’ve chosen a product whose core claims can be reliably verified.
John Julian explained, “Anyone who has worked with government agencies understands that undertaking the process of gaining this designation was a major commitment. But we as a company believe in our product, and we want everyone who considers purchasing Danolyte to understand that we’re not making unverified claims.”
He continued, “Everyone at Danolyte is absolutely thrilled at being added to this important list, and it validates what we’ve believed all along, and that is, Danolyte is part of an elite group of proven solutions to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. This is a major milestone for our company, our product and our dedicated people.”
John acknowledges that, at this point, many people are suffering from “pandemic fatigue,” and might be tired of hearing about COVID-19. “Everyone wishes this was over. But that doesn’t make the virus any less real, nor does it lessen the need for effective countermeasures against its spread.”
He added, “The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the nation tells us that now is not the time to get lax or let our guard down. Danolyte is here to help in the battle against the spread of COVID-19.”
John added that one of the most exciting things about Danolyte is that users don’t have to make a choice between harmful chemicals and a clean environment. Danolyte does its job without leaving behind potentially harmful chemicals, odors, or residue. Equally important is, it requires no rinsing after use. (Anolyte—The active ingredient in Danolyte---- meets FDA and USDA requirements for a non-rinse sanitizing solution.)
“Toxicity is a huge issue for a lot of our customers, whether it’s a hospital, school, nursing home, or a food processor. They can’t trade killing germs for leaving behind harmful chemicals. Danolyte solves that.”
Danolyte carries the EPA’s lowest toxicity rating (IV) and contains no synthetic chemicals, carcinogens, allergens, fragrances, dyes, preservatives, skin irritants, or respiratory irritants.
John said, “Our society has come full circle with respect to its understanding of the tradeoff between harmful chemicals and a clean environment. Danolyte is proud of the fact that its product does not require users to trade cleanliness for harmful chemical exposure.
He continued, “When you add in the EPA List N designation, we believe Danolyte presents a true win-win for everyone who chooses to use it.”
About Danolyte:
•EPA-registered Danolyte is a Disinfectant and Sanitizer with 100 times the germ-killing power of bleach. It may be used in virtually all surface applications without any chemical residue, harmful odors, or the need for PPE. Danolyte may be used in situations from individual homes to hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and other institutional settings. It requires no rinsing after use.
•Danolyte is effective against E. Coli, Salmonella, Pseudomonas, Enterococcus, C. Diff-spore, Staphylococcus, MRSA, HIV, Listeria, Influenza A, Hepatitis C, and more. It is Bactericidal, Germicidal, Viricidal, and Tuberculocidal.
•The active ingredient in Danolyte is hypochlorous acid and is derived from salt minerals and water. Proprietary equipment produced by Danolyte Global LLC produces the product via a process involving only water, salt, and electricity.
•Danolyte has applications in a wide variety of healthcare, institutional and food-service settings as well as use in consumers’ homes. The product is available in a variety of sizes, for both consumer to industrial uses.
•For larger applications, the company also sells equipment that allows the end-user to produce Danolyte on site. Inquiries are welcome.
