Danolyte® Disinfectant added to exclusive “EPA List N”

Danolyte Global Danolyte Disinfectant and Sanitizer Danolyte Disinfectant EPA List N

Danolyte® Disinfectant was one of the first to be added to the EPA’s List N: Disinfectants for Coronaviru COVID-19 (March 2020)

The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the nation tells us that now is not the time to get lax, or let our guard down. Danolyte is here to help in the battle against the spread of COVID-19” — John Julian