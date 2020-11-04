Reimagine to Lead in the New Era - New York Marketing Association Launches Their Brand New Look
Leading Marketing Organization Celebrates Uncertainty By Welcoming More ChangeNEW YORK CITY , NY , USA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 is all about adjusting to change, which the New York Marketing Association is embracing. We pride ourselves in taking on transformative ventures while infusing humanity in everything we do to increase the community's possibilities.
The unprecedented year has transformed us. Today, we leap into the exciting future with a refreshed brand identity that reflects the spirit of the New York Marketing Association - It is aspired by our founding location - New York City, a place that exudes inspiration, motivation, and fulfillment.
Our brand refresh process is thorough and thoughtful. We couldn't do it alone. Brainstorming with our core team, combined with our community's feedback, gave birth to the new look that we believe in among many. Read the full story and behind-the-scenes details here: https://newyorkmarketingassociation.org/reimagined-to-lead-in-the-new-era-new-york-marketing-associations-refreshed-brand-identity/
New York Marketing Association's refreshed brand identity includes:
- An updated logo design derived from the existing one. With a more clean and minimalistic design, our logo features the iconic Big Apple outline that symbolizes New York City, where we are based and where we were founded.
- We purposely expanded the color palette with a new gradient variant to extend possibilities. Each color code can be slightly altered to create more depth within design elements and touchpoints.
- Updated branding typography with Montserrat as the primary font and Playfair Display as the secondary font to drive energy and enthusiasm into the entire NYMA communications.
- A shift for the primary logo from the gold logo to the red logo, and a shift from the dark theme to the bright theme to bring a fresh and crisp feel.
The world is facing tremendous adversity. Our brand refresh coincides with a time that has reminded us that true growth sometimes requires you to strengthen your vision. It's still the same apple, but simpler, bigger, and better.
The transformation will not change anything but to strengthen our vision and purpose to serve the community better than ever.
About New York Marketing Association
Powered by passionate souls and united by dedication and authenticity. New York Marketing Association (NYMA) ignites purposeful actions that shape the future of great marketing, by attracting like-minded innovators and thought leaders worldwide to foster meaningful dialogues about marketing trends, business strategies, and technologies.
