AG Donovan Reassures Vermonters: Voters Will Determine the Outcome of the Presidential Election

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Following President Donald Trump falsely declaring victory in the presidential election, Attorney General T.J. Donovan is reassuring Vermonters that he will protect the rule of law by ensuring that every vote is counted.

“If democracy is going to work, we must respect the will of the people and that means we count every legal vote,” said Attorney General Donovan. “Voters will determine the outcome of the election.”

Vermont has been fighting for the integrity of our elections alongside its sister states in the months leading up to the election (see complete list below). The Vermont Attorney General’s Office sued the U.S. Postal Service to ensure that critical mail delivery continued, and it defended the State – twice – to ensure that mail-in ballots were sent to every registered, active Vermont voter. It also has joined several amicus briefs defending the right to vote in other states. Today, the day after Election Day, is no different—Vermont will fight to ensure that every legal vote is counted.

Here is a list of actions taken by the Attorney General’s Office since August 1, 2020, to protect the right to vote:

 

