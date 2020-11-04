Hellenic Technologies is now a Facebook Marketing Preferred Partner

Hellenic Technologies Facebook Marketing Partner

Hellenic Technologies is proud to be recognized by Facebook as its Preferred Agency Partner.

ATHENS, GREECE, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hellenic Technologies is proud to be recognized by Facebook as its Preferred Agency Partner. Our digital agency earned the Facebook Marketing Badge, held by only a few top agencies around the world. The Facebook Marketing Partner badge is only awarded to companies who meet the highest standards of performance and service.

We’re excited to have direct, exclusive access to tools, resources, real time support, events and training from Facebook. These will enable us to optimise our clients’ strategies and campaigns more effectively.

In 2016 Hellenic Technologies also had the privilege to be acknowledged as a Premier Google Partner. Combined with our new Facebook badge, it’s a powerful testament to our agency’s commitment to bringing quality service to our clients.

Facebook Partners Directory Profile: https://www.facebook.com/business/partner-directory/details?id=1116889068770589