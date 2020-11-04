Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Honor Missouri conservationists with MDC awards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Conservation Commission and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recognize citizens who make outstanding contributions to conservation and are accepting nominations for their Master Conservationist Award and the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame through Jan. 1, 2021.

The Master Conservationist Award honors living or deceased citizens while the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame recognizes deceased individuals. Those who can be considered for either honor are:

  • Citizens who performed outstanding acts or whose dedicated service over an extended time produced major progress in fisheries, forestry, or wildlife conservation in Missouri.
  • Employees of conservation-related agencies who performed outstanding acts or whose dedicated service over an extended time produced major progress in fisheries, forestry, or wildlife conservation in Missouri.

Anyone can submit a nomination, which should include a statement describing the nominee’s accomplishments and a brief biography. A screening committee appointed by the MDC director meets annually to consider nominees, with the Conservation Commission conveying final approval.

Get more information on the Master Conservationist Award and nomination form at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-and-honors/master-conservationist

Get more information on the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame and nomination form at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-and-honors/hall-fame

Nominations must be submitted by Jan. 1, 2021, to Missouri Department of Conservation, Attention Julie Love, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, MO  65102-0180 or emailed to Julie.Love@mdc.mo.gov

