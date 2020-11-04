Innovative fanny pack combines subtlety and phone radiation protection

The new hipi flat protective hip bag is subtle and slimming with a dedicated pocket for your phone which boasts of a silver-embedded radiation barrier. The new hipi flat protective fanny pack may be layered under a cardigan or jacket to provide convenience and yet ultimate subtlety, resembling just the bottom of a t-shirt. The new hipi flat protective hip bag has two zippable widths, so that besides on the hips, it may also be worn on the waist to go with skirts and dresses.

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUNICH, NOVEMBER 2020 -- The last few years have seen the return of the hip pack or bum bag (as it is called in Britain) or fanny pack (as it is called in the USA). An icon of the 1980s, it has come back to acceptable fashion as a convenient way to carry around your essentials.

This is bolstered by the ubiquitous desire to always have one’s mobile phone at hand -- to be contactable, take photos, pay with or to access your email, music, appointments, tickets or even your groceries list.

This trend has been embraced by the fashion industry, youth and celebrities, but not everyone may want to make this rather conspicuous fashion statement.

A new product is now launched which provides the convenience of a hip pack while having a discreet profile to complement the rest of your look, rather than take centre stage.

Called the hipi, this hip pack is designed to have a flat and sleek profile, which is enabled by separate pockets arranged to fit close to the body, as well as its stretch fabric material. It is produced by Munich-based accessories startup Vectordesigns UG.

“I always wanted a pouch that would carry my essentials but which was also subtle and matched everything I wore,” says hipi designer and Vectordesigns owner, Su-Lin Chee. “I also don’t like handbags as they tend to be left behind or stolen. That’s how I ended up designing the hipi and it has indeed been my passion project.”

“Especially when I became a mother, I needed to have my hands free to carry my little one. Rather than fish around a cavernous bag, I can with the fingers of one hand grab my car keys, for example, while holding my child.”

“Even before children, I used to love clubbing and dancing, and who can dance with a handbag on you? At the same time, I always worried about my cards and phone when on the dance floor.”

Security is an important factor in the design of the hipi. Those travelling to less secure countries need not worry about bags with straps which may be easily snatched by motorcycle thieves, nor pickpockets lifting phones from back pockets (not to mention sitting on one’s phone!).

The hipi allows you to separate between your absolute essentials, and other less valuable items. You may then feel secure leaving a larger bag containing anything from a water bottle and cosmetics to snacks and toys, on a restaurant seat or shopping cart, while having your valuables securely with you.

Office warriors, meanwhile, may appreciate being able to nip out to the restrooms, pantry or cafetaria with cash, phone and access card in the hipi, without having to bring the entire handbag.

Unlike running belts which are often one large compartment in which items may move around, the hipi has separate pockets so that your essentials are always at the right place. These are specifically three pockets in the front to fit the phone, keys and sunglasses respectively, as well as a back pocket to fit a passport, checkbook, tissue paper or coins, etc. The phone and keys pockets feature D-rings to which optional retractable reel accessories for added security may be attached.

Unlike running belts which need to be stepped into as well, the hipi comes with luxury golden zippers, which may be zipped on to wear on the hips or waist.

“The hipi is great for leggings, which I tend to wear a lot because they are so comfortable and which often don’t have pockets themselves,” continues Chee. “But I also wanted to wear them with skirt or dresses, which often have higher waists.”

“As a bonus, the wide band gives a slimming effect and modestly covers the groin and bottom, for women like myself who feel conscious of wearing tight-fitting leggings.”

The phone pocket of the hipi is additionally lined with a silver-composition radiation protection barrier to shield the user’s body from mobile phone radiation.

The hipi currently comes in two sizes of small (UK size 8-10, US size 4-6, EU size 34-40) and medium (UK size 12-16, US size 8-12, EU size 42-46).

It is available to buy online at www.hipi.fit as well as in these shops in Munich: Milla Shoes am Wiener Platz, Isar Kollektiv at Forum Schwanthalerhöhe, Convertini Shoes in Waldtrudering and SmartPro in PEP Neuperlach.

hipi flat protective hip bag: introduction video