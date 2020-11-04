Tattoo Vanish Method's All-Natural Tattoo Removal Online Training Now Includes Startup Product Kit

One of the nation's leading tattoo removal companies has made additions to its online training program.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC today announced that its all-natural tattoo removal online training now includes a startup product kit.

"We're very excited to include the startup product kit with our online training," said Barbara Gonzalez, spokesperson for Tattoo Vanish Method LLC.

In addition to the startup product kit, individuals will have access to its training program, which includes:

• Access to the Online Training through our Tattoo Vanish Technician Portal.

• Graphic artwork.

• Before and after pictures.

• All patience required legal forms.

• Monthly newsletters.

• Informative Brochure Cards.

• Certificate of Training.

• Startup Product Kit.

• Tattoo Vanish Logo and Trademarks.

Barbara said it all starts with our virtual online training.

"This part of the tattoo removal training is required for attendees from all backgrounds," Barbara noted. "However, if you are already a licensed tattoo artist, this is the only training you'll need to get started as a certified Tattoo Vanish tattoo removal technician."

Anyone who isn't a licensed tattoo artist, including those with backgrounds in the medical field, will need to take an additional, two-day hands-on training course, which takes place at the Tattoo Removal Institute in Miami.

In this course, you'll learn how to use a tattoo machine, which is a key part of the Tattoo Vanish Method. You'll also learn how to set the machine up correctly. This course will also allow for plenty of hands-on practice so that you can master your new skill. Lunch, beverages, and training materials will be provided for both days of the training.

For more information, please visit: tattoovanishmethod.com/becoming-tattoo-removal-technician

About Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC

Tattoo Vanish Method empowers you with the world's first, all-natural tattoo removal procedure. Unlike other tattoo removal methods, Tattoo Vanish is far less painful and less expensive than laser. While there are other non-laser methods available, Tattoo Vanish is the only original all-natural (no acids, non-toxic) product and procedure available.

Contact Details:

Barbara Gonzalez

1409 West 49th St. Suite 2

Hialeah, Florida 33012

(305) 702-0178

1-844-5Vanish (1-844-582-6474)

Source: Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC