PinPoint Enables Compliance with Ontario’s New COVID-19 Pre-Entry Screening Requirements and Re-Entry Protocols
PinPointSafety.com provides remote mandatory screening for workers and essential visitors throughout Ontario.ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the rapidly rising cases of COVID-19, the Government of Ontario amended O. Reg 364/20: Rules for Areas in Stage 3 under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020.
This amended regulation is impactful because workplaces in Stage 3 are now required to screen workers and essential visitors on a daily basis for COVID-19 related symptoms, international travel and close contact prior to permitting entry into the work environment.
According to the Ontario Ministry of Health Ministry, employers “should implement [a screening tool]… for any workers or essential visitors entering the work environment.” The Ministry goes on to state that the “[s]creening should be performed at the start of work/the employee’s shift, before the employee enters the workplace and begins work. For essential visitors, screenings should be conducted when they arrive at the place of business.”
In summary, the requirement mandates that Ontario employers need to screen all workers (employees, contractors, agency employees, etc.) and all essential visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and to confirm they are not otherwise excluded from lawfully entering the workplace due to COVID-19 related symptoms, recent international travel or close contact with an individual who has received a confirmed or presumed diagnosis of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving with new measures being amended and adopted at a provincial level,” says Chris Nickerson, PinPoint Managing Partner. “The PinPoint platform provides an automated and flexible platform that delivers the remote wellness screening through text messaging and email. This compliance tool enables employers with the ability to screen, monitor and route workers and visitors instantaneously.”
PinPoint's privacy protected, web-based application screening tool contains a number of questions to screen for symptoms of COVID-19, as well as confirmation of whether the person has traveled outside of Canada within the previous 14 days or has been in close contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes) with a person with a confirmed or probable diagnosis of COVID-19. The PinPoint platform queries symptoms and status checks are time and date stamped, while alert notifications and reports are automatically delivered.
Should an employee or visitor identify any new or worsening symptoms of COVID-19 (other than chronic symptoms or symptoms related to other known causes or conditions), traveled outside of Canada within the past 14 days, or was in close contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case, employers are required to ensure that the employee does not return or enter the workplace.
“After conducting screening and wellness checks for years, we understand the challenges and developed a solution currently protecting Employers of all sizes, all over the World and across many different industries,” says Nickerson.
It is particularly important for Employers to continue to take precautions to protect their workers and visitors from harm. Under the amended Ontario Regulation 364/20, employers that have not yet implemented screening protocols may want to do so. Employers should take demonstrable steps to screen their workers and essential visitors, since inspectors from the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development or public health agencies could demand proof that screening has been implemented in the workplace.
###
Learn more at PinPointSafety.com/ontario-covid-screening
Founded in 2016, the PinPoint technology was developed and launched at a Baltimore School to provide instant accountability for students and teachers in active shooter and emergency situations. Utilizing innovative technology for the safety and security of our communities, schools, and businesses has been the organization’s mission from the beginning.
In 2020, PinPoint launched its wellness check pathway, which is being used by employers to perform remote wellness screening and return-to-work procedures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization leverages technology solutions to increase efficiency and reach for symptom monitoring for COVID-19+ residents, screening of those at risk for COVID-19, identification mood disturbances associated and identification of domestic violence/intimate partner violence during times of increased health and economic stress.
Karen Chandler
PinPointSafety.com
+1 888-750-2247
KChandler@PinPointSafety.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
PinPoint Virtual Wellness Screening Tool