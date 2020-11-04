Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,745 in the last 365 days.

Adtec SteriPlas cold plasma efficacy for the treatment of Acne Vulgaris

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce the recent publication, “Cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) as a promising therapeutic option for mild to moderate acne vulgaris” which features our Adtec SteriPlas cold plasma medical device for the treatment of acne

The paper created by Dr Arisi from the Department of Dermatology at the University of Brescia, Italy demonstrates the antibacterial efficacy of our patented cold plasma for the treatment of acne vulgaris patients. It indicates the significant reduction of acne skin lesions in treated patients who were previously unsuccessfully treated with topical drugs. Unlike topical drugs, the Adtec SteriPlas demonstrated a safe, effective, and well-tolerated treatment option with no side effects for the treatment of acne patients.

No adverse effects or skin reactions were reported either during the treatment nor at 3-months follow-up. Treatment was completely painless and well tolerated. Patients did not report itching or burning sensation during plasma application and in the following days.

The full paper can be found here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2212816620300172

Adtec Healthcare
Adtec Healthcare
+44 20 8737 5500
info@adtecplasma.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Adtec SteriPlas cold plasma efficacy for the treatment of Acne Vulgaris

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.