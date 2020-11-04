Adtec SteriPlas cold plasma efficacy for the treatment of Acne Vulgaris
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce the recent publication, “Cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) as a promising therapeutic option for mild to moderate acne vulgaris” which features our Adtec SteriPlas cold plasma medical device for the treatment of acne
The paper created by Dr Arisi from the Department of Dermatology at the University of Brescia, Italy demonstrates the antibacterial efficacy of our patented cold plasma for the treatment of acne vulgaris patients. It indicates the significant reduction of acne skin lesions in treated patients who were previously unsuccessfully treated with topical drugs. Unlike topical drugs, the Adtec SteriPlas demonstrated a safe, effective, and well-tolerated treatment option with no side effects for the treatment of acne patients.
No adverse effects or skin reactions were reported either during the treatment nor at 3-months follow-up. Treatment was completely painless and well tolerated. Patients did not report itching or burning sensation during plasma application and in the following days.
The full paper can be found here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2212816620300172
Adtec Healthcare
