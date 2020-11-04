Cruise Travel Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025
A new market study, titled “Cruise Travel Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Cruise Travel Market 2020-2025:
Overview:-
The inclusion of new ships for cruising to gain immense popularity in the market. The global tourism market is expected to witness an accelerating trend of the introduction of new cruise ships during the forecast period. There are more than 25 cruise ships about to be launched in 2018, owing to the incremental growth in the demand for cruise tourism over the past five years. The analysts have predicted that the cruise tourism market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2025.
Market Overview
Increase in onboard facilities and offerings
Over the past few years, there has been a noteworthy expansion in the inclusion of carious onboard activities in the itineraries. Inclusion of exciting, fun, and recreational activities such as shopping, gaming, sports, casino in the itineraries is expected to drive growth in the global cruise tourism market.
Environmental concerns
With cruise ships carrying around thousands of passengers along with crew members, these ships generate substantial amount of waste daily. Thus, cruising face biggest threat from environmental concerns.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the cruise tourism market during the 2018-2025, view this report.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Ocean Cruise
River Cruise
Segmentation by service: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Passenger Tickets
Onboard and Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Carnival Corporation
Century Cruises
Royal Caribbean
MSC Cruises
Genting Hong Kong
Norwegian Cruise Lines
Saga Cruises (Saga Group)
Disney Cruise
Bohai Cruise
Marella Cruises (TUI)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cruise Travel by Players
4 Cruise Travel by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Cruise Travel Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Continued………
