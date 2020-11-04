Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on Partisan Attack on Election Officials

Governor Tom Wolf released a statement on efforts by Pennsylvania Republican leaders to undermine Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the integrity of Pennsylvania elections. The governor made the following statement:

“This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections and our votes. Our election officials are working diligently to make sure every vote is counted and everyone’s voice is heard. Attacks like this are an attempt to undermine confidence in the results of the election, and we should all denounce them for the undemocratic actions they are. I support our Secretary of State and all of our state and local election officials who are working hard to deliver timely, accurate results and ensure that everyone’s vote is counted and protected.”

