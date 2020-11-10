Acclaimed Realtor, Scott Aurich, Ranks #8 out of Top 200 Standings in the San Diego Real Producers Magazine

Scott Aurich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Realtor, Scott Aurich, is closing out the year with a huge bang. Recently, he received big accolades and was recognized by The 2020 Real Trends & The Wall Street Journal. In the rankings, Aurich was placed in the top 100 for individual agents by sales volume, number 88 among national individual agents, and ranked number 1 among individual agents in Coronado. Now, he is further being recognized for his career triumphs in the last bit of this year. In November 2020, the San Diego Real Producers featured Scott in their latest issue.

San Diego Real Producers magazine reports that Scott Aurich, Broker Associate with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty was ranked 8th out of all Realtors in San Diego in sales volume year to date, out of teams and individuals in San Diego County, from Jan 1, 2020 - September 16, 2020. Scott Aurich has represented the Seller on 20 properties which added up to $56,354,000. He represented the Buyer on 15 properties totaling $41,957,500 in sales with a total of 35 properties sold since Jan 1, 2020 and total sales volume of $98,311,500. Most impressive, Scott.

Scott has over thirty years of diverse real estate sales experience. He has also developed single-family subdivisions, custom homes, luxury condominiums, and affordable housing. This extensive background in sales and development provides his clients with insights into what potential a property may have. Beginning in Residential Sales with his family's real estate business then owning and operating one of the more successful real estate brokerages in Coronado, California, Scott has been helping buy and sell real estate in Coronado since 1989.

Primarily focused on brokerage and development in Coronado, Scott has built a reputation for getting the job done. From representing buyers and sellers to negotiating with city government, regarding development of subsidized affordable housing, Scott proves in every transaction he knows what he is doing and stands behind his work.

Active in the community, a devoted father and husband, selling Coronado as the greatest place to live on earth comes from Scott's heart. He has earned the respect of his peers. As such, he was voted President of the Coronado Association of Realtors, and remains dedicated to creating an excellent working relationship amongst all of the Brokers and Agents on the Island.